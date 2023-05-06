Activision has postponed the World Series of Warzone 2023 once again

Call of Duty’s ultimate global battle royale tournament World Series of Warzone, got postponed again by Activision. The franchise has not yet revealed a possible date for the stage 1 EU and NA qualifiers. As the game faced numerous problems, including server issues and game crashing, content creators and fans worldwide showed concern about how Activision would host a tournament like this before fixing the game.

After the game’s in-game open qualification, the stage 1 qualifiers for NA and EU were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week. However, the recent blog update from Call of Duty has revealed that the competition will be postponed until further notice, and here is everything you need to know about it.

World Series of Warzone 2023: Reason behind the postponement, possible rescheduled date, and more

According to the current blog update from Call of Duty, the World Series of Warzone 2023 will return, but “unfortunately, additional time is needed to ensure the setup is competition ready.” While this might seem like a blow to the competition’s schedule, fans see this as a positive movement from the franchise’s side.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The World Series of Warzone has been postponed… again. The World Series of Warzone has been postponed… again. https://t.co/tRB5dWoly9

Previously, during the in-game open qualification, some games became almost unplayable due to the tremendous laggy server. Furthermore, some players faced game-crash when they tried to access the Strongholds in the map. While Activision has yet to reveal the reason behind this condition, popular Call of Duty news account and content creator ModernWarzone said that “the servers kept crashing once AI and Strongholds spawned into the map.”

Emma @AKfortySlevin @ModernWarzone This is a good look for COD and activision. @ModernWarzone This is a good look for COD and activision. https://t.co/OKOkAPLTcb

This mismanagement is unacceptable with a tournament as big as World Series of Warzone. However, the franchise is taking its time before starting the full-fledged competition.

This time, the new iteration of the worldwide tournament is back again with a whopping cash prize of $150,000 for each region. While it is not quite sure when the tournament is coming back, it can be expected that the participants will receive a fresh experience this time.

