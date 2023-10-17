Adin Ross calls out Tommy Fury while talking about the fight, says KSI should have won because of point deduction

Adin Ross is the latest streamer to come out in defense of KSI, or JJ, as he is called by the community after he officially lost to Tommy Fury over the weekend. On his latest live stream on Kick, Ross gave his opinion about the much-anticipated boxing clash between the two and was clearly unhappy with the judges' decision.

For those who are out of the loop, JJ and Tommy Fury's fight went for six rounds and finally came down to the decision of the judges who, after some controversy surrounding tallying up of marks, gave the win to Fury in a unanimous decision. However, the results have not pleased everybody, with many people like Adin Ross voicing their displeasure.

The Kick streamer was reacting to Jake Paul's video about the fight when he told his audience that he did not appreciate Fury's performance:

"Why did Tommy fight so ass, on god? Why was Tommy fighting like that? Was it because KSI was hugging, I don't get it."

Adin then outright stated that Tommy Fury did not deserve the win because of the point deduction:

"Chat, KSI should have won that fight. I am being honest. He got a point deduction."

"He got robbed": Adin Ross thinks KSI was robbed of his win against Tommy Fury

The clip of Adin Ross supporting the English celebrity has obviously gone viral on social media, and he is not the first streamer to make headlines for this. Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed has also been criticizing the decision of the match since the results were announced and even revealed that he felt like crying after Tommy Fury was announced as the winner.

British YouTuber and Twitch streamer TrueGeordie, known for making content about MMA and boxing, also seemed to agree with IShowSpeed's take and, in a recent show, explained why he thought JJ deserved a win.

Like TrueGeordie, Adin Ross also brought up the point deduction debacle, which led Fury to lose a point in the second round after he inadvertently hit the back of his opponent's head. The Kick creator stated:

"Whether you actually want to say it or not, Tommy had a point deduction. Technically, Tommy fought horribly but technically KSI should have won that fight."

Adin also echoed IShowSpeed's words and claimed that the true winner was robbed:

"Bro, he got robbed literally."

When some people in his chat protested, Adin Ross shut them down, saying:

"Doesn't matter if he is hugging, it's a point system r*tards. It's literally a point system and KSI obviously had more points. It was either a draw or KSI should have won that. I'm not hating by the way, I watched the fight."

Social media reactions to the clip

Adin Ross's clip has naturally gone viral on social media, garnering a lot of reactions from fans of both fighters. Here are some of the more general reactions:

