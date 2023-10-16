"KSI should have won": YouTuber TrueGeordie gives his opinion about recent fight, says Tommy Fury should have lost

YouTuber and streamer Brian "TrueGeordie," known for making content surrounding the MMA and boxing world, has weighed in on the recent fight between Tommy Fury and KSI. Disagreeing with the official decision of the judges who crowned Tommy the winner, Brian has caused quite a stir on social media after claiming he should have lost.

Describing the fight as scrappy, TrueGeordie gave the win to KSI, commending him for his performance in the ring and calling it spirited. Explaining that he would have probably drawn the fight, the YouTuber also noted that because of the point deduction, he would have crowned the younger Fury brother's opponent:

"It was a spirited, dogged performance from a guy who hasn't been learning boxing that long. And he proved he could compete. Being brutally honest, when I watched it back, I gave KSI three rounds. Round one, two, and I think it was five. So, it's a draw right, or wrong? Because there was a point deduction."

TrueGeordie went on to claim:

"So for me, based on the data, you can check it out on the punching stats, KSI outlanded him in three rounds. And yes, Tommy got the other three. But there was the point deduction and in my opinion, KSI should have won this fight."

"Tommy didn't know what he was doing": TrueGeordie calls out Tommy Fury for his performance, praises KSI for making the most of his abilities

Expand Tweet

The British online personality, who recently made headlines after making an offensive comment while opining on the controversial Andrew Tate, is going viral for his opinion about the fight.

TrueGeordie assessed the matchup and criticized Tommy Fury's style while praising his opponent for holding his own:

"When people complain about this being a scrappy fight, do you expect KSI to stand in front of a guy with a great jab and be within range and get his head pinged off and make life easy for Tommy? No, he doesn't have the same set of skills. So he made the best of what he had. And gave himself the best possible opportunity to win this fight."

The YouTuber lambasted Fury, saying that his finishing was weak:

"Tommy struggled with the adjustments. Tommy wasn't landing the jab enough, and when it did land he didn't follow up with aggression and combinations. And we have seen Tommy just doesn't have that kind of power. Like, he has power, but it isn't like, 'Wow, one punch knockdown power'. As we have seen in so many of his fights now. Even when he hurts people, he struggles to finish them."

It was clear that KSI had made quite an impression on TrueGeordie, who continued calling out Tommy Fury for his performance:

"I just think we have seen more vulnerabilities in Tommy Fury's style. And with KSI, we have seen someone who understands how to make the most of his skillset. Tommy didn't follow no game plan, Tommy didn't know what the hell he was doing in there- 'I'm just going to try and do this boxing thing against the guy who was fighting a completely different style.'"

TrueGeordie did admit that the fight was not a clean one but claimed he didn't mind it:

"On the inside, it was very scrappy. It wasn't pretty, and I understand. I heard Ariel Helwani say it was unwatchable at one point. I think that was a bit harsh, but it was a scrappy fight, but we are not here expecting the world's greatest boxing skills from guys who have only been training for a few years. If that's what you want, we have Terence Crawford."

Social media reactions to TrueGeordie's assessment of the fight

Fans were obviously taking sides, with KSI supporters echoing what the streamer had said while Tommy Fury's contingent denied his assessment. Here are a couple of reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fight also had a controversial end, with there being a correction issued post-match after organizers found an error in one of the judge's scorecards. Read how Tommy Fury's "majority decision win" became a "unanimous win" right here.