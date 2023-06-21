Adin Ross makes a joke about shooting Pokimane or HasanAbi, leaves the online community disgruntled

Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again pushed the limits by suggestively asking his chat if they would prefer to shoot Imane "Pokimane" or Hasan "HasanAbi" in a hypothetical scenario. Despite only briefly outlining the situation, the comment swiftly made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it generated a considerable number of comments expressing disapproval at the streamer's latest tirade.

At one point in his stream, Adin's chat was engaged in a conversation mentioning both Hasan and Pokimane (as seen in the chat logs). After this, the streamer was heard saying:

"All right, chat. You're gonna in a room with a gun, right? Just two bullets in it. Never mind, f**k, bro."

Adin is in an ongoing conflict with individuals like HasanAbi due to his affiliation with controversial figure Andrew Tate and his history of making controversial statements.

The clip of his latest remark can be found here:

Streaming community critical of Adin Ross' latest hypothetical, which references shooting HasanAbi or Pokimane

This is not the first instance of Adin Ross stirring up controversy. Earlier this month (June), the streamer took to his alternate Twitter account (@AR15thed3mon) and posted messages targeting Hasan and online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), suggesting that they should "kill" themselves. Both tweets were later removed by Twitter for violating their community guidelines.

In his recent stream, the streamer can be heard outlining a hypothetical situation in which the chat is in a room with HasanAbi, Pokimane, and a gun that has "two bullets."

This was promptly shared with the LSF community and resulted in a flood of reactions criticizing Kick and those spearheading the platform (such as Trainwreckstv and xQc). Here are some of the comments:

Fans also discussed xQc's latest deal with Kick, after which he has been one of the biggest advocates for the streaming platform:

Adin is not just a streamer on the platform but also a part owner of Kick. This was highlighted by one user:

Have there been other controversial incidents on Kick?

Despite being a relatively new platform, Kick has already seen several instances of streamers crossing boundaries. For example, on May 16, a streamer named Cheesur was seen spitting (in what many believed to have been a racially motivated gesture) in the direction of his screen while interacting with an African-American individual on a video chatting website.

Another controversial streamer, Suspendas, allegedly engaged in s*xual intercourse with a s*x worker during a livestream, which sparked significant controversy.

Adin Ross himself has faced significant backlash for his actions. In February 2023, he decided to test the boundaries of Kick's lenient moderation by livestreaming a p*rnographic website to thousands of viewers.

Poll : 0 votes