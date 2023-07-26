After $100,000,000 xQc contract, Kick set to offer smaller streamers contracts worth $200,000,000 soon

In a recent Twitter thread, Kick founder and CEO Eddie Craven confirmed that contracts worth $200,000,000 are "up for grabs" after controversial content creator LeafyIsHere insinuated that the Stake-owned platform had used up its budget to sign a deal worth $100,000,000 with Twitch's star streamer, xQc. Ricegum, who recently signed for Rumble rather than Kick, also alluded to something similar.

In his reply to LeafyIsHere, Eddie explained that the $100 million contract offered to xQc was unique because the streamer is a "flagship of the industry." And their platform still has several contracts for smaller streamers, including 100 contracts worth $1,000,000 and 1,000 contracts worth $100,000.

The CEO also stated the existence of creator programs that would help all streamers earn money regardless of contracts, saying that they need time to set things up:

"X is a true flagship of the streaming industry. There’s definitely 100 x $1m deals up for grabs. There’s even 1,000 x $100k deals up for grabs. All alongside a creator incentive program made to ensure anyone can be paid a fair price for quality streams. Give us time."

Eddie Craven's statements directly replied to LeafyIsHere, who discussed xQc's $100 million Kick contract and explained that signing smaller and mid-sized streamers with contracts would have been better.

"We've got far more that we're allocating to small, medium, and large streamers": Kick CEO Eddie Craven on giving smaller creators contracts worth $200 million

Leafy Headquarters @LeafyIsHereHQ @StakeEddie Signing xQc for $100 mil was a huge mistake he steams more on twitch than he does on kick



If I was you I’d try to find a loophole in the contract to void it asap



Also start signing smaller/mid size streamers, better to sign 100 steamers for $1 mil each than 1 for $100 mil

LeafyIsHere's sentiments were almost echoed by Ricegum when he talked about the deal that Kick offered while announcing that he had signed for Rumble, adding that the Stake-owned platform's contract included gambling stipulations that made him give up on the offer. Referring to xQc's $100 million deal, he had said:

"Maybe they spent all their bread on xQc, Adin and I don't know... But like, they wanted me to gamble like 30..."

Eddie Craven, however, has countered in the tweets above and reiterated the message about having several offers for smaller streamers worth more than xQc's offer. Last month Eddie told Jake Lucky in an interview that he had plans for the streamer even before the platform formed.

Timestamp 40:24

The CEO also talked about the viability of many million-dollar contracts, saying he thought 100 contracts worth a million dollars was better than one contract worth $100 million.

"When you see x amount of dollars, you know, um, used towards a contract with the likes of xQc? We've got far more that we're allocating towards that smaller to medium to large size creators as well, that's for sure. We understand that value and I agree with you, I personally think 100 1 million dollar contracts will always be more valuable than one 100 million dollar contract."

Stake's connections to Kick have been a point of contention for many in the community. However, the brand has been doing a lot of sponsorships, recently doing a makeover of their Formula 1 kit for the Alfa Romeo team.