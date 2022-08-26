"All collectively agreeing that you’re an idiot": Minecraft legend Dream trolls Andrew Tate after latter's ban from major websites

Famous Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" took a dig at Andrew Tate after the controversial figure was banned from all major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and even YouTube. Calling him an idiot, the Minecraft player trolled Tate and sarcastically commended him for unifying so many people against his narratives:

"Imagine CEOs of all different ages, sexes, and ethnicities all collectively agreeing that you’re an idiot."

Dream @Dream I’m kind of impressed Andrew Tate was able to get banned from so many places. imagine CEOs of all different ages, sexes, and ethnicities all collectively agreeing that you’re an idiot



Arguably the most famous Minecraft content creator online, Dream's comments gained traction quite rapidly, accruing tens of thousands of likes within minutes of him posting it. Fans and gaming enthusiasts rushed to the tweet to give their opinions.

"I'm kind of impressed": Minecraft star Dream makes fun of Andrew Tate's downfall

Tate has seen an astronomical rise in popularity in recent months after making headlines for his views on women and their role in relationships. Netizens feel quite strongly about the issue, with people condemning the harmful effects his clips and TikToks have had on the young.

Many were celebrating his ban, especially after UK anti-ra*e charities had explicitly labeled his content as a proponent of ra*e culture. Dream's sarcastic comments were directed towards the fact that the former kickboxer got himself banned from so many different platforms. Taking to Twitter, the former quipped:

"I’m kind of impressed Andrew Tate was able to get banned from so many places."

The streamer also pointed out that Andrew Tate seems to have achieved what many trolls on the internet see as an endgoal: annoying so many people that authorities ban them from practically all of social media. Dream didn't mince his words, stating:

"..there’s trolls that have been trying for years to accomplish what he did in just a few weeks!"

Twitter reactions

Being such a hot topic, users on Twitter and Dream fans understandably got busy replying and sharing the tweet. Within an hour, the tweet broke the 40K like mark, a testament to both the streamer and Tate's virality.

Fellow gaming personalities also came in with their takes, such as professional Fortnite player Ceice, who trolled "11 year old fanboys" for supposedly being the biggest fans of Tate. Others also pointed out that the phrasing of the post had them worried for a second:

Ceice @Ceice @Dream Here comes all the 11 year old fanboys to defend him @Dream Here comes all the 11 year old fanboys to defend him https://t.co/s1CbCsUuJZ

kas 🎡🎗 @kaci_va @Dream that mobile notification made my life flash before my eyes @Dream that mobile notification made my life flash before my eyes

oli @highkeyhateme @Dream gonna keep it real here i was so shocked for a moment when i read “i’m kinda impressed andrew tate” @Dream gonna keep it real here i was so shocked for a moment when i read “i’m kinda impressed andrew tate”

Multiple fans jokingly raised another question: Is Andrew Tate banned from the famous Minecraft server? Some even started posting memes about the subject. Coupled with that, numerous fans expressed their displeasure at the thought of Andrew Tate as well:

leu! 💚🎗 @corpsewt @Dream is he banned from all dream related spaces please i need the confirmation @Dream is he banned from all dream related spaces please i need the confirmation

lak! @ghostindrm @Dream thank you for banning him from the dsmp @Dream thank you for banning him from the dsmp

Regarding Tate's perception, concerns arose after a high school teacher noted how young students in her class have already formed anti-woman attitudes as a result of watching his films.

With so many people taking a stand against Tate, Dream's tweet was bound to evoke a massive reaction.

