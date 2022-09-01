All Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps expected to feature in 2022 remake

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 completely revived the franchise with its nostalgic callbacks to the original series' familiar and iconic characters and maps. As part of its lifecycle, the game consistently adds classic maps from the original Modern Warfare series. With the iconic map, Crash featuring in Season One, the game saw numerous remakes of these beloved, original maps.

This year's latest iteration of the franchise Modern Warfare 2, also seems to be utilizing the nostalgic factor of adding elements from the original series to the game to attract veteran fans to the series as well. To add to the game's hype, it looks like classic maps just might be making an addition to the much-awaited sequel, according to leaks.

Modern Warfare 2 to feature classic remakes of MW2's (2009) maps

To fans' delight, popular and reliable leakers claim that all the maps from the original MW2 will feature as remasters in this year's release. @TheGhostofHope is a leaker that has maintained a high level of credibility.

His Twitter account is followed by other insiders in the industry, such as Tom Henderson, which adds to his credibility.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Interesting piece of info I heard from a trustworthy source recently…



Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once some time during the post launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content. Interesting piece of info I heard from a trustworthy source recently…Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once some time during the post launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content. https://t.co/7ZdVTftcug

In a Twitter post, @GhostofHope stated that he recently had an interesting piece of information. While not revealing specifics, he said he heard this information from a trustworthy source.

According to his sources, Infinity Ward plans to release all or almost all of the multiplayer maps featured in the original MW2 as remakes in Modern Warfare 2. These maps will appear post-launch. He said that adding these maps will likely drop into the game in Year 2.

This leak can be corroborated by previous leaks stating MW2 maps would appear in this year's Call of Duty title.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• Favela

• Terminal

• High Rise

• Quarry Rumored Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Maps• Favela• Terminal• High Rise• Quarry Rumored Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Maps 👀• Favela 🌴• Terminal ✈️• High Rise 🌇• Quarry 🚧 https://t.co/cmS32rFgxk

Modern Warzone is another credible leaker that previously stated that the maps Favela, Terminal, High Rise, and Quarry are rumored to be a part of this year's title. These leaks look consistent and, if correct, are bound to attract a much larger audience for Modern Warfare 2.

While these leaks seem credible, they should be taken with a grain of salt. All information should be considered unreliable unless directly confirmed by Activision and Infinity Ward.

Activision's 2021 addition to the franchise, Call of Duty Vanguard, did not fare well with the community. The premier Battle Royale, Warzone, faces several optimization issues. Both are expected to be redeemed with this year's edition of Warzone 2, and the base title is set to be released on October 28.

