All new leaks about Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode: Contracts, stronghold, interaction, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is looking forward to being the biggest first-person shooter title of 2022 following its arrival on October 28. With its release less than two months away, new leaks regarding the remake of the iconic Call of Duty title are surfacing every single day.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

It doesn’t matter how you watch, as long as you’re watching.



Tune in here linktr.ee/codnext The reveals you’ve been waiting for are #CODNEXT on September 15th.It doesn’t matter how you watch, as long as you’re watching.Tune in here The reveals you’ve been waiting for are #CODNEXT on September 15th. It doesn’t matter how you watch, as long as you’re watching. Tune in here ▶ linktr.ee/codnext https://t.co/1a2PpPueZU

While fans wait for official news and gameplay footage through the Call of Duty: Next showcase event on September 15, Twitter user Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) has shared details regarding the all-new DMZ game mode set to debut with Modern Warfare 2.

Latest Twitter leaks suggest arrival of contracts, strongholds, and interactive locations with DMZ game mode in Modern Warfare 2

While previous Modern Warfare 2 leaks have revealed upcoming maps, weapons, and talked about the campaign experience, the latest information concerns the DMZ game mode that will be featured in the game.

Twitter user Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) took to their social media to share this insight.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope DMZ Info Drop



Contracts:

"Safe"

"Elimination"

"Hostage"



Able to interact with:

Buy Stations

UAV Towers

Surface to Air Missile Sites

Gas Stations

Intel



3 different types of Strongholds:

Super Stronghold (Tier 3)

Hero Stronghold (Tier 2)

Basic Stronghold (Tier 1) DMZ Info DropContracts:"Safe""Elimination""Hostage"Able to interact with:Buy StationsUAV TowersSurface to Air Missile SitesGas StationsIntel3 different types of Strongholds:Super Stronghold (Tier 3)Hero Stronghold (Tier 2)Basic Stronghold (Tier 1) 🚨DMZ Info Drop🚨Contracts:"Safe""Elimination""Hostage"Able to interact with:Buy StationsUAV TowersSurface to Air Missile SitesGas StationsIntel3 different types of Strongholds:Super Stronghold (Tier 3)Hero Stronghold (Tier 2)Basic Stronghold (Tier 1) https://t.co/oWJYvcJPik

Hope has a notable history of leaking essential details regarding Call of Duty's upcoming projects and titles. If what the tweet suggests is true, the DMZ game mode will feature tons of content and players will be delighted to try it out.

The tweet suggests that DMZ, which stands for demilitarized zone, will feature elements from Call of Duty's massively popular battle-royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone.

Such elements include the availability of contracts that players must complete to gain an advantage over their opponents and buy Stations. This is a crucial feature in Warzone.

Official gameplay footage from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Some new elements are also suggested, notably the 'hostage' contract and unique locations such as UAV Towers and Gas Stations. This could suggest a means to scan for enemy locations and vehicles that need to be refueled. Further details to solidify this leak can only be confirmed through the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event.

While there is speculation as to what kind of experience the DMZ game mode will provide, the most popular theory suggests that it will be Activision's attempt at an Escape to Tarkov-inspired feature. Separate from the usual multiplayer base, the new game mode will focus on looting and extraction as a solo experience as well as with friends.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Tune into New multiplayer, new modes, new maps 🗺️Tune into #CODNEXT for all the gameplay updates and reveals you’ve been waiting for on September 15th. New multiplayer, new modes, new maps 🗺️ Tune into #CODNEXT for all the gameplay updates and reveals you’ve been waiting for on September 15th. https://t.co/uIdTpsPSH8

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul