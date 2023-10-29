"Almost puked in the f**king locker room" - xQc goes off at KSI and Logan Paul's Prime, calls it "terrible"

In his latest stream, popular Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" recounted his "terrible" experience with Prime, a sports drink backed by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI. In a stream on October 28, 2023, the Canadian streamer came across a promotion for the drink in Mr. Beast's latest video. xQc then went off on the drink while recalling his experience of trying out its different flavors and the opinion he formed of the drink after that.

The streamer mentioned that he generally has a taste for sweet items like sodas and energy drinks. However, his experience with the drink was less than fortunate. xQc went as far as to state that he and fellow YouTuber Yung Filly nearly threw up after trying one of the flavors, the 'Lime Lemon' in particular.

"Dude, we almost puked in the f**king locker room. I was like 'Oh my god'... It was terrible!"

"I hated all of them." - xQc states his dislike for Prime, the energy drink backed by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI

(Timestamp: 00:23:35)

Prime is an energy drink that is partially owned by YouTube celebrities and boxers Logan Paul and KSI. It has gained significant attention since its launch in 2022 due to its celebrity endorsements and extensive marketing. It has a wide variety of flavors like Blue Raspberry, Glowberry, Grape, Ice Pop, Lemonade, Lemon Lime, Meta Moon, Orange, Strawberry Watermelon, and Tropical Punch.

While watching and reacting to Mr. Beast's latest video, "World's Deadliest Laser Maze!", xQc came across a promotion for the drink in the video. Reacting to it, he said:

"I tried Prime unbiased, okay? Unbiased, at all. And I hated all of them."

The Canadian streamer then shared his experience of trying out Prime with his audience. He stated that he did not want to sound like a "hater", but he had tried all the flavors of the drink and did not like any of them. Felix felt that Prime's different flavors did not taste even close to what was advertised by the brand.

"None of them even taste close to it. It feels like it's a non-tasting whatever, but with an aftertaste."

Not only that, but he also selectively pointed out his unfortunate experience with the "green one", which is the Lemon Lime flavor. Felix talked about how he tried the flavored drink with fellow YouTuber Yung Filly. The two have collaborated at various times, their most notable one being the recent Sidement Charity Match 2023, with many internet stars like KSI, Mr Beast, and IShowSpeed.

Furthermore, he stated how he and Yung Filly "almost puked in the locker room" after consuming the Lemon Lime flavor of Prime.

"The one that... that's like more daring in intensity is like the green one. Dude, we almost puked in the f**king locker room... I was like 'Oh my god.' It was so, well I mean, terrible! It was terrible!"

Fans react to xQc's recalling of his bad experience with the drink

Fans seem to agree with the star streamer's opinion on the drink. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Many viewers echoed Felix's sentiment, sharing their own bitter experiences after having the drink. The overwhelming consensus in the comment section was that the intense flavors of the drinks were simply too much for most people to handle.

Some users also mentioned the excessive sweetness of the drink. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Some users also talked about how Prime tastes unbearably sweet, with one stating that it tastes like "some doctor gave you some medicine to drink." Needless to say, many netizens, like xQc, are not impressed with their experience with Prime. The drink has seemingly gained notoriety in this regard, as it recently came under fire for health safety concerns.

Félix "xQc" is a popular Twitch streamer with a whopping 11.9 million followers on Twitch. Recently being in the news for his $100 million deal with Twitch rival Kick, he is generally known for being a former professional Overwatch player and for his Just Chatting content, which boasts an unbelievable 841 million hours watched.

The Canadian streamer is also well-known for his expensive purchases. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest creators on Twitch, currently being the fifth most followed individual on the platform.