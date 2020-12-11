Among Us has managed to earn the award for Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards.

Among Us seemingly came out of nowhere just a few months ago. With so many people stuck at home this year, players who are eager to find some other way to be social with friends adopted the game en masse, turning the relatively obscure party game into the most played mobile game of the last few months.

Among Us even frequently appeared in the top 10 most played games on Steam.

We... we made it?!



We're nominated for 2 categories for #TheGameAwards !

🏆 BEST MOBILE GAME

🏆 BEST MULTIPLAYER



Vote for us now: https://t.co/0Do3fDmpjR



Thanks for being the best crewmates 😭🎉 pic.twitter.com/Bkv7tCBM6v — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 18, 2020

How did Among Us perform at The Game Awards?

In addition to the two nominations, Among Us also made it to the second round in the Player’s Voice voting. This takes the total number of “nominations” up to three possible awards. Although Among Us didn’t win the Player’s Voice award, it did manage to beat Call of Duty and Valorant to the Best Multiplayer Award and pipped Genshin Impact to the Best Mobile Game award.

The small studio behind Among Us was built by just three developers and launched two years ago to relative obscurity. Due to a lack of marketing or awareness, few players found the game in its early years.

Despite this, Innersloth continued to work on Among Us, releasing new content over the years. When the game was finally discovered just a few months ago, Among Us saw its player count skyrocket from the double digits into the millions.

And now, that hard work and dedication has led to Innersloth being recognized with two awards given to them by The Game Awards. Innersloth, now a four-person development team, shared their surprise and gratitude during a studio-wide acceptance speech delivered by Amy Liu.

How could these awards affect Among Us?

WE WON BEST MULTIPLAYER?? 😭😭😭



Thank you everyone, we're literally in tears. You helped make this possible, and while awards aren't necessary... it's just really nice. Thank you for supporting the 4 of us.#TheGameAwards https://t.co/TaSxVgLiQa — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

It’s fair to say that the Among Us of today is not the same as the Among Us of just a few months ago. Even with just a few actual changes to how the game works, the community that supports and plays Among Us has created a new, unique online environment that the fans inhabit.

In addition to the changes to the community, development on Among Us has shifted greatly following the game’s discovery by the internet at large. Most notably, Innersloth announced that they decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead incorporated the ideas they had for that game into Among Us instead.