Amouranth admits to have considered quitting hot-tub & ASMR Twitch streams over creepy viewers and abuse

ASMR and hot tub streams have become two of the most popular streaming categories on Twitch lately. Although ASMR streams have proved themselves to be quite effective over the years, it has lately come to develop somewhat of a bad rap due to certain content creators piggybacking the tag for more viewership.

Recently, one such content creator, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, faced a temporary ban on Twitch for unknown reasons.

Large factions of the Twitch viewer community have been raising voices against streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx, although what they are doing falls within the terms of use of the platform. Amouranth was one of the first streamers to introduce the concept of "Hot Tub Streams," where the streamer appears on the broadcast in a hot tub or indoor pool wearing swimwear.

Needless to say, the trend of hot tub streaming went viral pretty quickly, and many more streamers joined the roster of hot tub streamers. Although the popularity kept moving along a steady upwards slope, the toxic side of the fan community came forward pretty soon.

“I have thought about it — like, is it worth it?”: Amouranth on the hate she received for her Twitch streams

As mentioned before, Amouranth and other streamers have been receiving quite an amount of hate for their streams. At times, these hate messages seem to cross the line, and to be honest, nobody deserves to be on the receiving end of these messages. One of these messages read, "I hope ur mom dies and then her last word is ur a w h ,,o re".

There was even one that read, “fu*k u. u destroying twitch with ur p*rn content go on po*nhub u fu*king bastatd …” and another that read, "Shut this TH0t down, this isn’t what Twitch is." The community might have something against a particular content creator or streamer, but such displays of toxicity reveal something utterly disgusting about the viewer community.

According to a report by Polygon, the Twitch streamer had once even considered quitting her streams.

I have thought about it — like, is it worth it?

However, she believes that streaming, like every other job, has its ups and downs. She added,

I really do think it is because every job has its stresses... Every job has stuff that isn’t peachy-keen perfect. Like if you’re in retail, you have to deal with annoying Karens all day.

Having considered that, there is really no excuse for certain members of the Twitch viewer community to act the way they did.

