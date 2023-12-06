"And they hit me with a ratio" - MrBeast reacts to Rockstar Games breaking his YouTube record with new GTA 6 trailer

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" engaged in a rather lighthearted interaction with Rockstar Games, the creators of the famed Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise, following the studio's success in surpassing Jimmy's record for the most views on a non-music YouTube video within 24 hours.

Jimmy posted his reaction yesterday (December 6, 2023), stating how the much-anticipated GTA 6 trailer had recorded over 80 million views in less than 24 hours, breaking one of his video records. Today, Rockstar Games reacted to his post by stating:

Rockstar Games replies to Jimmy recognizing the new record (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

Seeing that Rockstar Games' reply got over 50K more likes than his original post, the YouTuber quipped:

"And they hit me with a ratio."

Jimmy reacts to getting ratioed by Rockstar Games (Image via X/@MrBeast)

Which MrBeast video record did the GTA 6 trailer break?

MrBeast, a familiar face in setting YouTube records, holds the title of the individual with the highest number of subscribers on the platform. Notably, he recently achieved a new milestone by breaking the record for the most views within 24 hours, excluding music videos.

In August 2023, Jimmy uploaded a challenge video titled "Every Country On Earth Fights For $250,000!" The video garnered an impressive 59 million views within the first 24 hours of being uploaded. As of now, it has amassed over 148 million views.

Nevertheless, this specific record was eclipsed by GTA 6. To be fair, this outcome was somewhat anticipated, given the extensive discussions surrounding the game for several years, especially considering that the last edition had been released a decade ago.

What did the fans say?

MrBeast latest interaction with Rockstar Games on X managed to create a lot of buzz. Here are some of the notable reactions to the post:

Fans react to Rockstar Games ratio-ing MrBeast on X (Image via X)

GTA 6 is slated for release in 2025, and anticipation is building, with the first of several trailers expected to be unveiled in 2024. The game is set to launch on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, offering an expansive experience across these next-generation consoles.

As far as streamers are concerned, another creator made a rather bold claim involving the game. Florida-born Kick streamer Adin Ross stated that he is involved in the game and might appear in future trailers.