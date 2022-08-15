"If I was white like all of you, you wouldn't do that": Andrew Tate warns Vice reporter

Internet sensation Andrew Tate claimed that he's being targeted by the media for being a "person of color" during his recent appearance on a podcast with his brother, Tristan.

In a video titled "Tate Brothers GRILLING vice reporter for 20minutes," uploaded to YouTube on August 7, 2022, Andrew Tate publicly revealed that a reporter from Vice had joined them on the podcast. This individual was there to observe, learn, and make a documentary on the brothers and their luxurious lifestyle.

What did Andrew Tate have to say to the Vice reporter?

(Timestamp - 08:55)

The Kickboxing world Champion has spread across the internet like wildfire for his controversial opinions regarding a plethora of subjects.

However, as viewers can already imagine, due to his comments, the online personality has faced immense criticism and backlash. During his recent podcast appearance, the controversial star had a warning for media houses and those trying to paint him in a bad light.

First, Andrew Tate asked the Vice reporter why he wished to make a documentary on the brothers, the reporter nervously answered:

"I want to do a documentary about the phenomenon that is you and your brother because so many people, especially men, seem to really like what you're saying and follow you, and you know, I just want to find out what's behind your philosophy."

Giving a fair warning to the reporter by addressing his background, the professional kickboxing champion, said:

"I want to put out there that if you guys decide to do a hit piece that you are a cis-gendered white male, I am an ethnic minority. I am half African-American as you can tell, and as a person of color I find it extremely offensive if you’re going to do a hit piece on me.”

He also talked about how things would be different if he was "white like you all," adding to what he said previously:

"And that will be my reply because I think that’s why you’re doing it. A bunch of white men have shown up at my house and are filming me as a person of color and they intend on painting me in a negative light. If I was white like all of you, you wouldn’t do that. So keep that in mind.”

Tristan, Andrew Tate's brother, jumped in on the discussion and further added:

"The leader of the war room, the highest ranking member of the room outside myself and my brother is a Jew as well. So, before you start saying stupid things because I don't trust you one percent."

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's comments

As expected, much like his other podcast appearances, the most recent one featuring his brother instantly went viral, racking up over 299K views and thousands of comments from viewers from across the world.

Many YouTube users found the entire podcast to be utterly hilarious, although a handful of other people were amused that a documentary was being made on the Top G brothers.

Here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to the podcast (Image via COBRA HUB/YouTube)

It goes without saying but the self-proclaimed "trillionaire" has certainly cemented himself as one of the most popular personalities on the internet, going insanely viral across multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and even Twitch.

While it's still unclear what Vice is trying to achieve with the documentary, Andrew Tate made sure to get his message across to the reporter loud and clear.

