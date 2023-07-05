"Another example of why you should stop subscribing to streamers" - Fans react to ExtraEmily voiding $2,000 check because bank was "too far away"

On July 5, 2023, Twitch star Emily "ExtraEmily" teamed up with fellow streamer Nick "Nmplol" for an IRL broadcast. Before they set out on their adventure, Nmplol noticed a check lying around in ExtraEmily's Tesla. The content creator revealed that it was void because she did not cash it in time. She explained that she couldn't access the mobile deposit feature and added that the bank branch was "too far away":

"Oh, yeah! It's... voided because I didn't turn it in time. Because I couldn't do the mobile deposit! So, I had to go to the bank and it was too far away! So, I just didn't do it."

Nmplol was shocked after discovering that the check was worth $2,000. He exclaimed:

"What the f**k! This is for $2,000! This is - 'Void after 90 days. $2,000.' And, you're talking about not taking the toll road?! Are you kidding me?! This pays your toll for three years! Four years. Five years!"

ExtraEmily's antics naturally went viral on Reddit. Several community members were astonished upon seeing the streamer casually "forgetting" to cash in such a large sum of money.

Redditor u/orderinthefort's comment attracted hundreds of upvotes. They remarked:

"Another example of why you should stop subscribing to streamers. You don't need their emotes. They don't need your support. Your viewership alone is worth so much as a collective."

"People like you forget to turn it in" - Nmplol "scolds" ExtraEmily after the latter reveals not cashing in a $2,000 check

The streamers' conversation continued, with ExtraEmily disclosing that she received the $2,000 check from a poker sponsorship. She was perplexed about why the company had given her a check rather than making a direct payment:

"Okay. It was from poker. The poker sponsor. It's, like, the money I won from poker and then I just forgot to... I don't know why they had to give me a check, and not..."

Nmplol "scolded" the One True King (OTK) member, saying:

"You want to know why they give you a check? Because people like you forget to turn it in and they get to keep the money. So, yeah, that's why they give you a check. It's a gambit and you fell for it!"

Timestamp: 00:33:10

ExtraEmily wondered if she could turn in the annulled check. Nmplol responded, saying:

"You can tell them (the sponsorship company) to resend you a different one. Yes. It's $2,000!"

Online community reacts

As mentioned earlier, the streamer's clip has garnered quite a lot of attention on Reddit, with over 400 fans sharing their thoughts. According to u/MightyRez, her antics came off as "super ungrateful":

Another Reddit user "reminded" the online community that they should "never donate" to streamers:

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

ExtraEmily is a prominent Just Chatting and IRL content creator whose popularity skyrocketed in April 2023. She currently has 230,961 followers and averages over 6.2k viewers per stream.

