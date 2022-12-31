EA Sports recently released the second batch of Winter Wildcards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the roster of special cards consists of some of the most popular names in FUT. The first week of the promo was a success, despite having detractors who were disappointed by the selection of special cards, and the second phase seems to have continued in the same footsteps.

Like every promo release, fans have taken to social media to express their opinions regarding the selection of special cards included in Team 2 of the Winter Wildcards event. The reactions are a mixed bag. Some appreciate the inclusion of overpowered and meta cards, while others are tired of the same footballers receiving special versions in every promo.

The FUT community has mixed reactions to Team 2 of Winter Wildcards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The biggest complaint gamers have had with content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is the ceaseless release of promos. EA Sports have taken no time off since the release of the game, introducing weekly events in Ultimate Team to keep fans engaged and entertained. While this might not necessarily be a negative, it can certainly be tiring for casuals.

Not only are fans tired of the constant promos in FUT, but they also believe that EA includes the same mainstream names in these rosters, making the whole process rather boring and repetitive. With the likes of Raphael Varane, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Adama Traore receiving special versions in Winter Wildcards Team 2, gamers have once again voiced their concern regarding selections.

While there are some notable inclusions on the roster, some fans also believe that the rest of the lineup is underwhelming and consists of cards that are behind the power curve in the current meta.

This fan claims that they will be saving their packs for the upcoming Team of the Year event, as none of the cards in the current event match his fancy.

However, a significant portion of the FIFA 23 community also appreciated the Winter Wildcards promo and the inclusion of meta cards in the event lineup.

The position-changed Karim Benzema card, in particular, raised a lot of eyebrows, with gamers being eager to try out the new special variant of the Real Madrid superstar.

Joshua Kimmich also received an incredible card during this event. Fans were quick to notice that his dynamic image featured Pedri's iconic celebration, causing quite a stir on Twitter.

Overall, there are several interesting cards that FIFA 23 fans will be eager to try out in-game, and this sentiment is expressed clearly by this gamer on Twitter.

𝙀𝙡𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙚101 @Elseebee101



Benzema in the Gullit Gang - looks class

Genuinely think Kimmich could be NUTS with a hunter

Very intrigued to try the Milinkovic-Savic...



Several days of content are yet to arrive in the second phase of Winter Wildcards in FIFA 23. Fans will be curious to see what content EA releases during the remainder of the event.

