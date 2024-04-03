"Apex is so chalked": HisWattson, LuluLuvely, and others express frustration after Apex Legends error wipes progress and cosmetics

A new Apex Legends error that resets game progress and wipes cosmetics seems to have affected a lot of players, with professionals such as Jacob "HisWattson" and Twitch streamers and content creators like Lindsey "LuluLuvely" publicly calling out EA for the mishap. As it stands, the glitch seems to have caused a number of players to lose skins worth a lot of money, leading to widespread backlash on social media.

Popular Apex Legends streamer and pro player for FURIA HisWattson revealed in a post on X that he not only lost his Predator badge from last season but that several of his heirloom skins are also missing:

"Apex is so chalked. Lost my pred badge from last season and like 10 heirlooms."

YouTube streamer Thordan Smash also vented his frustration at the issue, noting that he had lost nine tiers instead of six, and called out EA for releasing "the most expensive heirloom" skin in Apex Legends in an update that has made players lose their previous skins:

"Apex Legends having massive progression and cosmetics wipes while being in the middle of the most expensive and soulless heirloom being sold has a sense of poetic justice."

Thordan Smash reacting to the error (Image via Thordan Smash/X)

LuluLuvely calls EA a "terrible company" in the wake of massive Apex Legends error

The new Apex Legends update was supposed to bring cross-progression to the game, allowing players to sync their progress from various platforms. However, it seems that due to some sort of error, many players have lost skins and rank progress.

The issue appears to be widespread, with popular Twitch streamers also being affected. For instance, iiTzTimmy's Apex Legends account was reset to level 1 while he was streaming DSG scrims on Twitch. However, he did not have a major reaction as his PC was also malfunctioning at the time.

On the other hand, another popular streamer, LuluLuvely, did not mince words while talking about the issue on social media. Taking to her official account on X, the Twitch star openly called out EA, describing them as a "terrible company" and insinuating that Electronic Arts was responsible for the error due to bad quality assurance.

LuluLuvely went as far as to claim that they didn't even have a QA department in the first place, stating:

"Maybe this wouldn't have happened if EA wasn't such a terrible company and didn't laid off the entire QA department at Respawn"

Respawn, the developers of Apex Legends, have noted the issue in a public announcement on their social media, revealing that they are working on fixing it as soon as possible. They did release a new patch which is supposed to stop the error and account reset from happening, but have yet to address the players who have already had their Apex Legends skins and progression wiped.