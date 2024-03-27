The Urban Assault Collection Event is the next big event in Apex Legends Season 20, expected to arrive on April 23, 2024, at 10 am PT. Popular data miner HYPERMYSTx has uncovered game files that indicate its release window is right around the corner. Unlike the Shadow Society Collection Event, which features a 36-pack cosmetic Collection Event, the Urban Assault Collection Event will stick to its traditional 24-pack route.

This article explores all the goodies expected from the Urban Assault Collection Event. Read on for a detailed brief on this event and related information.

NOTE: The details in this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Apex Legends Urban Assault Collection Event: Expected release date and time for all regions

As per data mined information, the Urban Assault Collection Event will reportedly be released on April 23, 2024, at 10 am PT.

Here is a list of the release dates and times for all regions based on the recent leaks:

Pacific Time (PT): April 23, 2024, at 10 am

April 23, 2024, at 10 am Eastern Time (ET): April 23, 2024, at 1 pm

April 23, 2024, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 23, 2024, at 5 pm

April 23, 2024, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm

April 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 24, 2024, at 2 am

April 24, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): April 24, 2024, 2024, at 4 am

All skins coming in Urban Assault Collection Event for Apex Legends

The upcoming Urban Assault Collection Event will feature 24 unique collectible cosmetics and times. Out of these, there will be nine Legend skins, nine Weapon skins, and six banner frames.

Here is a list of all the Legends and weapons receiving event-exclusive skins:

Legends

Vantage Legendary skin Wraith Legendary skin Newcastle Legendary skin Rampart Legendary skin Valkyrie Legendary skin Loba Legendary skin Revenant Epic skin Seer Epic skin Horizon Epic skin

Weapons

Nemesis Burst AR Legendary skin R-99 SMG Legendary skin L-STAR EMG Legendary skin Hemlok Burst AR Legendary skin Alternator Legendary skin RE-45 Pistol Legendary skin Spitfire LMG Epic skin Wingman Pistol Epic skin Havoc Rifle Epic skin

Price

Like previous events, the Urban Assault Collection Event in Apex Legends will feature Event-exclusive Apex Packs costing 700 Apex Coins per piece. Buying out the entire event will cost you 16,800 Apex Coins. Furthermore, if you complete the entire Collection Event set, you will unlock Octane's Prestige Skin, The Apex Riptide.

Here's a price breakdown in terms of USD:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

at $99.99 6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

at $59.99 1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

That's all there is to know about the Urban Assault Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 20.

