Octane Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 20: Leaked release date, variants, price, and more

Dataminer HYPERMYSTx has uncovered game files indicating that the brand-new Octane Prestige skin is coming in Apex Legends Season 20. Rumors about Octane's Prestige skin have surfaced over the past few months. However, there have been no data-mined files to corroborate them until now. HYPERMYSTx has seemingly discovered all that's coming with this Mythic cosmetic package, along with a great estimate on its release date.

This article explores the upcoming Octane Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 20 and provides all leaked information regarding its price, variants, and other similar details.

NOTE: The details in this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Octane Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 20: Release date and time for all regions

The brand-new Octane Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 20 is estimated to debut with the launch of the upcoming Urban Assault Collection Event on April 23, 2024, at 10 am PT.

Per recent leaks, here is a list of the release dates and times for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 23, 2024, at 10 am

April 23, 2024, at 10 am Eastern Time (ET): April 23, 2024, at 1 pm

April 23, 2024, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 23, 2024, at 5 pm

April 23, 2024, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm

April 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 24, 2024, at 2 am

April 24, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): April 24, 2024, 2024, at 5 am

All variants for Octane Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 20

Similar to the previously released Prestige cosmetics, Octane's newest Prestige skin will reportedly come in three different unlockable variants. Players have to work hard to evolve their cosmetics into upgradable tiers. To achieve this, they must fulfill the required damage threshold demanded from every tier.

Here's a detailed breakdown:

Tier 1 : Automatically unlocked

: Automatically unlocked Tier 2 : Deal 30,000 units of damage with Octane

: Deal 30,000 units of damage with Octane Tier 3: Deal 100,000 units of damage with Octane

Note: To keep your damage progress tracked, you must have the Prestige skin equipped while playing the game. Using other cosmetics while dealing damage with Octane will not carry over to the Prestige tally.

Price for Octane Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 20

To unlock the Octane's Prestige skin, you must reportedly spend a total of 16,800 Apex Coins. Essentially, you will have to purchase the entire Urban Assault Collection Event and the 24 event-exclusive packs it offers to get your hands on this skin.

An appropriate price breakdown of the Apex Coins package is listed below:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

at $99.99 6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

at $59.99 1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

As the event releases, keep an eye out for shop offers. If you're lucky, you might get a discount while purchasing these packs in bulk.

That's all there is to know about the Octane Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 20.

