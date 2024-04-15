Apex Legends Rumble is rumored to be a new game mode set to arrive in the future. This information was posted on X in the form of in-game screenshots by a content creator named @HYPERMYSTx. However, this is only speculation as Respawn Entertainment has not announced or confirmed the arrival of Rumble in upcoming updates.

Rumble has been teased before in different leaks but it has yet to appear in the game. Considering the recent arrival of a dedicated private match mode, the developers might release Rumble soon. However, fans can expect a trial of the Limited Time Mode (LTM) before its complete integration.

This article will highlight all the rumors around Apex Legends Rumble game mode.

Everything we know so far about Apex Legends Rumble

Apex Legends Rumble is supposedly a solo-queue-only game mode that would have a dedicated leaderboard to keep track of its participants. It will be a competitive mode as players can rake in points based on the amount of kills, damage, assists, and placements. All of these factors will affect your position on the leaderboard.

All the matches will be based on the Three Strikes LTM, which means you can respawn twice before being eliminated. You will also drop back with your weapons and shield to immediately participate in gunfights. However, you would lose all care package weapons.

Apex Legends Rumble might also feature a set of exclusive rewards in different tiers. The items will reportedly be progressive, which means every reward will help you get the next. This game mode is also supposed to arrive in a separate segment which will reportedly be right next to the Public and Private Match tabs.

The number of times you can play Apex Legends Rumble is rumored to be limited. HYPERMYSTx’s post showcased a few rulesets of Rumble and it stated that you would need to spend Legend Tokens to re-enter the mode through another match. This makes it highly competitive and a smart way for players to utilize the previously redundant in-game currency.

Additionally, the Rumble tab will contain two separate menus - one would list all the active matches and the other would contain information about the completed ones.

Everything listed above is based on the leaked images and cannot be confirmed without any official confirmation from the publisher. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends X page for more announcements.

