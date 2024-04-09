5 best solo-queue Legends for Apex Legends Season 20

It's important to use the best solo-queue Legends to dominate the battlefield in Apex Legends Season 20. The new season introduced the innovative Legend Upgrade system, a new mechanic that grants character-specific perks based on progression in the game matches. This update received positive feedback from the community and led to an increase in the overall player base.

Apex Legends attracts numerous solo-queue players eager to battle independently. The game boasts an extensive roster of unique characters, each with distinct abilities, which can initially overwhelm players. This article will list the best solo-queue Legends you can use to secure victories in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best solo-queue Legends in Season 20 of Apex Legends

Those playing solo in Apex Legends need to learn to play more independently and clutch in tough situations. Utilizing the best solo-queue Legends increases your chances of surviving, as you will likely have to compensate for a teammate's absence while competing in the Apex arena.

Here is a list of five of the best Legends for players to use while solo queueing for pubs and ranked:

1) Wraith

Wraith (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wraith is one of the most sought-after characters for a solo game due to her unique abilities. Her tactical Voidwalker briefly phases her into the void, making her invulnerable to damage and allowing her to reposition quickly. This is great for escaping sticky situations or flanking enemies. Her passive covers for her teammate's comms by warning her when she is being aimed at by an enemy player, giving her a precious moment to react.

Wraith's ultimate Ability, Dimensional Rift, generates two portals linked by void energy, enabling swift travel between them. This feature proves invaluable for navigating the map, outflanking enemies, and executing unanticipated retreats. These abilities make her one of the best solo-queue Legends in Apex Legends Season 20.

2) Pathfinder

Pathfinder (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Pathfinder is one of the best solo-queue Legends in Apex Legends, especially after the buffs in Season 20. His tactical ability, the Grapple, allows for unmatched repositioning and flanking. Using it, you can escape getting hunted by third parties or being chased down and can then reach high ground for better positioning.

There is no need for a team to traverse the map or escape danger. The Grapple reduces your dependency on ziplines and jump towers. His ultimate Zipline Gun creates an indestructible Zipline that can be used to clear long distances and chase bait enemies to get easy kills. The shift of the Legend Meta towards mobility makes Pathfinder a strong contender for solo-queue in Apex Legends.

3) Loba

Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba's ability makes her a strong unit as it focuses on enhancing survivability. Her ultimate Black Market Boutique lets you grab loot from nearby bins, ensuring decent loot even if there are no teammates to share some. Her tactical Burglar's Best Friend allows for quick escapes and flanking maneuvers. Her passive Eye for Quality allows her to scan for loot through walls.

Lobas's kit doesn't require any coordination with teammates and allows players to focus on their own game, making her a great pick for the best solo-queue Legends in Apex Legends Season 20.

4) Octane

Octane (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Octane is one of the most dominant characters in the game and has good potential for solo games. His Stim ability allows for quick rotations and flanking maneuvers. This can help escape bad situations, chase down enemies, or get the jump on unsuspecting teams. His passive Swift Mend regenerates health over time, which can help offset the health drain from using Stim and damage taken from enemies.

Octane's ultimate, Launch Pad, allows for high jumps that you can use to play aggressively and quickly retreat from third parties. His abilities make him a strong contender for the best solo-queue Legends in Apex Legends Season 20.

5) Mirage

Mirage (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mirage can be a good choice for one of the best solo-queue Legends in Apex Legends Season 20 since his abilities are all about outsmarting and confusing enemies. His tactical Psyche Out and ultimate Life of the Party can create a nuisance for squads by tricking enemies into shooting decoys.

Mirage's abilities allow for a more solo playstyle. Players can use his decoys for scouting or creating distractions without requiring coordination from their teammates. If you are an experienced player, a well-timed tactical or Ultimate can almost always turn the tide in your favor.

For more guides and the latest updates on Apex Legends, keep following Sportskeeda.