Apex Legends Golden Week event leaked: What we know so far

Apex Legends is rumored to host a Golden Week event that will introduce a variety of new skins to the in-game store. It will supposedly arrive at the end of April 2024 according to a recent X post by @HYPERMYSTx. However, this cannot be confirmed as Respawn Entertainment has not officially announced the event.

That being said, let us take a look at the possible upcoming items in the Apex Legends Golden Week event.

Golden Week event in Apex Legends: Expected skins, pricing, and more

Here is a list of all the Legends who will likely get new cosmetics in the upcoming Golden Week event in Apex Legends:

Revenant

Caustic

Ballistic

All skins in this event will reportedly be of the Legendary tier. Therefore, we can speculate that each of them will be priced around 1800 Apex Coins. But the price can change if the developers release different packs which include weapon skins, charms, or exclusive banners. This could push the price to 2400 Apex Coins.

According to @HYPERMYSTx’s X post, the event should be released on April 30, 2024. Fans can expect to see official announcements about the same on the official Apex Legends X page a few days before Golden Week is released.

This means that users should receive a small update in the upcoming days as the devs upgrade the store and add the new skins.

Revenant’s skin seems to have a clean white base with purple accents and the signature glowing red eyes. The character's arms also have some linear details with the same accent. Meanwhile, Caustic has an Oni Mask and Belt combined with traditional-style clothing and clothes wrapped on both arms.

Ballistic follows a similar theme but features a spectacular new hairstyle with orange accents throughout the skin. He also shares a traditional outfit with warrior gloves with beads on his arms and neck region.

It is important to note that these are leaked assets and might not make it to the final release that arrives in the game. However, the Golden Week event is sure to attract a lot of eyes with its cosmetic collection. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

