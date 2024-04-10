Poly Prowler Store in Apex Legends: Prices, what's included, and more

The Poly Prowler Store event is live in Apex Legends. This new cosmetic store update brings players a plethora of unique collectible skins to the game. Most skins in the Poly Prowler Collection have been incorporated into bundles and will feature unlockable Apex Packs, Weapon skins, and other such unique items.

This article explores all that is offered within the Poly Prowler Store in Apex Legends.

Prices of Poly Prowler Store bundles in Apex Legends

Poly Prowler page (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The brand-new Poly Prowler Store in Apex Legends Season 20 features numerous collectible cosmetic bundles. Some of these bundles feature a combination of the Legend and Weapon skin from the Poly Prowler collection, while the others provide a collection of 60-packs alongside these cosmetics.

Here is an accurate price list of all the bundles offered within the Poly Prowler Store in Apex Legends

Punk Prowler Apex Pack bundle: 6000 Apex Coins

6000 Apex Coins Missing Lynx Apex Pack bundle: 6000 Apex Coins

6000 Apex Coins Feline Fox Apex Pack bundle: 6000 Apex Coins

6000 Apex Coins Punk Prowler bundle: 3000 Apex Coins

3000 Apex Coins Missing Lynx bundle: 3000 Apex Coins

3000 Apex Coins Feline Fox bundle: 3000 Apex Coins

Here is a price breakdown of all Apex Coin packages offered in the game:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

What's included in the Poly Prowler Store bundles in Apex Legends?

Punk Prowler Wraith Legendary skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The brand-new bundles offered in the Poly Prowler section of Apex Legends are exclusive to Wraith, Wattson, and Ash. Here is an accurate breakdown of all the cosmetics and items offered in each bundle:

1) Punk Prowler bundle

Punk Prowler Wraith Legendary skin

Wraith Legendary skin Prismatic Wingman Legendary skin

Wingman Legendary skin Powered Prowler Legend Banner for Wraith

2) Feline Fox bundle

Feline Fox Ash Legendary skin

Legendary skin Pointed Question Flatline Legendary skin

Flatline Legendary skin Neon Sanctum Legend Banner for Ash

3) Missing Lynx bundle

Missing Lynx Wattson Legendary skin

Wattson Legendary skin Cyber Claw Volt Legendary skin

Volt Legendary skin Shock and Clawed Legend Banner for Wattson

All of these cosmetics are available as bundles and will not be sold as standalone cosmetics now or in the future. If you're in the market for some Apex Packs, grabbing the Apex Pack bundle is a great way to cash in on some great cosmetics and 40 Apex Packs at a discounted price.

