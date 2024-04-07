A fresh Apex Legends leak surrounding the new District Map has emerged. According to the post by @Osvaldatore on X, this new map is expected to be introduced in the game at a later date. The rumored inclusion is believed to be connected to this title's precursor, Titanfall, as well.

The new District Map is expected to be introduced in Season 22. The map was previously hinted at around January 20, 2024, when several visuals were leaked, suggesting it would be released in Season 20. However, these proved to be inaccurate, and no new map was added to the game during that season.

New District Map visual leaked in Apex Legends: What do we know so far?

The new District Map has generated a lot of excitement in the Apex Legends community due to the many leaks that have emerged about it. According to the latest one by Osvaldatore, no new unit is expected to be introduced in Season 22, and the District Map is the only addition rumored to be included in it.

Apex Legends draws heavily from Titanfall's playbook, with the new District Map rumored to be inspired by Angel City. The Angel City map features multiple routes and levels that reward agility and quick reflexes, ensuring a dynamic and fast-paced experience. This suggests that players may be able to experience some of the frenetic action and vertical combat that made Titanfall a classic.

As of now, there has been no official word on the release of the new map or when Season 22 will arrive.

