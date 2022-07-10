"True smurfs are not regulated": Apex Legends community reacts as streamer destroys bronze lobby

The issues related to the matchmaking of Apex Legends haven't been reduced despite several player requests. Amidst all the issues, it seems that some streamers are busy smurfing, much to the irritation of the community. Several players reacted to one streamer smurfing in the bronze lobby to get easy kills and spoil the experience of many in the process.

Smurfing has always been a problem with free-to-play titles like Apex Legends, as it's very easy to create alternate accounts. While smurfing can be fun for those who do, it's a problem for others.

This activity involves more experienced players playing with others with lesser experience. Ranking up in the current season has been a major issue, and with so many smurfers, it's set to get even more difficult. While smurfing in the game is a common experience, players haven't taken kindly to the recent incident.

Apex Legends community reacts to streamer ruining a bronze lobby while smurfing

The original post was made by Reddit user u/ej_warsgaming, who posted a screenshot of the result of the match. In the match, a streamer was using his smurf account to play a match in a lower-ranked lobby.

Naturally, it was quite easy for them to stack up the kills, which resulted in major disappointment among the fans. Others joined the discussion over whether such things should even be allowed in Apex Legends.

One player believes that the problem lies with the skill-based matchmaking of the game. They believe that as long as the system exists, players will have the incentive to set up alternate accounts and farm kills.

The player even mentioned the time-limited control mode, which allows players to play in a much more relaxed fashion as there is no SBMM, and players could respawn when killed.

While this issue has been due to smurfing, one player feels that rank resets shouldn't be done. Many were of the opinion that the problem with matchmaking had been amplified by the rank resets at the start of the season.

Some felt that Timmy shouldn't be blamed in this case as he was using the account as an exception to play with Post Malone. For them, a regular usage would have been a problem worth discussing.

One player feels that people should stop following streamers who use smurf accounts for the sake of content and should be discouraged. Content that's created by spoiling the experience for others shouldn't be encouraged at all.

Some even feel that gamers shouldn't be paying too much attention to streamers, to begin with.

There's a strong belief that Respawn is biased against mainstream streamers as they help bring in revenue for Apex Legends and keep the game's popularity intact.

While some justified Timmy's actions, one player felt that the streamer in question often ended up playing in the lower-ranked lobbies.

While iiTzTimmy might have been playing with a guest, there's no denying that smurfing is a common activity in Apex Legends. Combined with the difficult matchmaking, the situation is grim for all the players, especially the beginners.

