Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance release date and time for India

Starting February 8, 2022, Apex Legends players across all regions will be able to enjoy a number of new additions.

Seasons have been an integral part of Apex Legends, as they keep the game fresh and enjoyable for the fans. Every new season has added new elements to ensure there's something for players to enjoy at all times.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL Flatline and Longbow will NOT be ground loot in Season 12 – they will be exclusively available in Replicators. #ApexLegends Flatline and Longbow will NOT be ground loot in Season 12 – they will be exclusively available in Replicators. #ApexLegends https://t.co/H1IKJseBZ4

Season 12 Defiance is scheduled to bring a lot of fresh items to Apex Legends. This includes new game modes and champions that will be available to all fans across the globe.

While the release date for Season 12 Defiance will be the same, the launch time will differ due to time zones. Fans should be aware of the exact time of launch if they don't want to miss out on any of the action.

Season 12 Defiance of Apex Legends launches on February 8

There are over 24 hours to go until Season 12 Defiance at the time of this writing. Players usually use the time duration of a battle pass to make an educated guess about when a new season is about to start, and that has been the case with the upcoming season as well. However, what the battle pass doesn't directly indicate is time.

The Indian region will be able to enjoy Season 12 Defiance starting at 11:30 pm on February 8. This is based on Pacific Savings Time (PST), according to which, the new season begins at 10:00 am.

While this isn't official, Respawn is reliable when it comes to release dates and times. Unless there are any last-minute changes, this will be the likely date and time of launch in India.

What are the major changes coming for champions in Season 12 Definace?

There will be a brand new champion in the form of Mad Maggie. From the early reveal notes, she could be perfectly suited to aggressive players, and it will be interesting to see how she eventually fits into the meta.

Also Read Article Continues below

There will also be changes to existing champions in the form of Caustic and Crypto. Crypto is getting a great buff that will allow his drone to be thrown in a straight line and attach itself to a stationary object. Meanwhile, Caustic is getting a nerf by way of his traps, which will now be destructible once Season 12 goes live.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee