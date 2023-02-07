Apex Legends Season 16 'Revelry' firing range overhaul: Infinite ammo, dynamic stats, dummy movement, and more

Almost three years after its initial release, Apex Legends is getting a massive overhaul to the firing range of the game. Since 2019, the game's firing range has remained untouched by the developers, and fans have wanted something different to happen in the place for the longest time.

One of the biggest cons of the firing range was the limited amount of ammo the game offered. When trying your luck in a practice arena, you don't need to worry about your ammo stock. However, that was not the case in Apex Legends for the longest time.

With some significant changes to the ammo stock, dummy settings, and more, Season 16 is bringing much more to the table.

All firing range changes in Apex Legends Season 16 'Reverend'

One of the most significant changes coming to the firing range is the change in the ammo supply system in Apex Legends Season 16. However, you won't have infinite ammo from the get-go.

You need to turn a specific setting on 'Infinite Reloads.' Thus, you can also have a limited ammo option if you want some in-game realistic feeling during your training session.

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL The Firing Range is getting an update this season – and more Firing Range updates are coming in the next seasons too.



Another important change that the game is making to the firing range is the massive overhaul of the dummie movement. Previously, the dummies in the range were primarily static, and they could only shoot you without any significant movement. Hence, it was boring and easy if you are a regular player.

Developers added some major movement mechanisms to the dummies in the firing range to improve the situation. Now, players can move right and left, increase and decrease their speed, crouch, fire, and much more. You can also change the shield level of the dummies, making it more apt for them to have an in-game situation.

After getting into a fight with the dummies in the firing range, you can now check your stats on how much damage you've dealt or the shots you've fired with a detailed overlay of headshots, accuracy percentage, and more.

This will likely help players to get better and know their state in the game. Furthermore, with hit markers now staying for a few seconds after you've fired your shots, it is easy for players to follow the recoil pattern.

Apex Legends season 16 'Revelry' will go live on February 14 at 10:00 am PT.

