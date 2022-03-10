Are Destiny 2 servers down? (March 10): Server status, hotfix, and more  

It's mid-week in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen, and Bungie will be implementing many fixes with the upcoming reset. The Hotfix version of 4.0.0.3 will go live in the daily reset, which is scheduled to fix many ongoing problems with drop rates and Ascendant Alloys.

The maintenance started at 5:00 am PST (1300 UTC), with players getting kicked out of activities at 6:45 am PST. All third-party applications, including Bungie's official website, will experience downtime until it is time for the usual daily reset at 9:00 am PST (1700 UTC).

When will the Destiny 2 servers come back up? (March 10)

Like the previous maintenance announcement, Bungie's support Twitter account warned the community about this downtime. With the first week in Vow of the Disciple without contest modifiers underway, everyone is busy farming new gear from the raid alongside crafting materials for the Enclave's Relic.

The daily reset will occur as usual at 9:00 am (1700 UTC), the same time that Destiny 2 official servers are scheduled to be up. All third-party software such as the Destiny Companion App, Destiny Item Manager (DIM), and Bungie's official website will be inaccessible at this time as well.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Tomorrow (March 10) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.0.3.Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (March 10) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.0.3. Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 AM (1445 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Server uptime for all major regions is listed below:

UK: 5:00 pm (March 10)

India: 10:30 pm (March 10)

Australia: 4:00 am (March 11)

China: 1:00 am (March 11)

Server downtimes are explicitly conducted to keep everything in check before releasing a major update. While this isn't near the time for a weekly reset, Bungie is bringing a lot of fixes with the upcoming patch 4.0.0.3 mid-week.

What's more interesting is that players can finally change their Bungie names from the official website after seven long months. Bungie's official Twitter account confirmed this, following the announcement of the time for the hotfix.

Bungie @Bungie



This one-time name change will become available after Hotfix 4.0.0.3 goes live tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM PST (1700 UTC). Tomorrow, a one-time name change will become available for all players to update their Bungie name by logging in to Bungie.net This one-time name change will become available after Hotfix 4.0.0.3 goes live tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM PST (1700 UTC). Tomorrow, a one-time name change will become available for all players to update their Bungie name by logging in to Bungie.net.This one-time name change will become available after Hotfix 4.0.0.3 goes live tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM PST (1700 UTC). https://t.co/L49sYQMMhH

In addition, a Reddit user named u/bjyu9824 posted regarding the issue on Ascendant Alloys from Master Rahool. Community Manager Liana Ruppert responded by saying the upcoming hotfix will fix the issue and grant players two Ascendant Alloys at the price of one.

