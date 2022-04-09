"Are these really Quidditch robes?": Fans discuss the possibility of the popular wizarding sport in Hogwarts Legacy

The two most asked for mechanics from the community for Hogwarts Legacy have been the possibility to play Quidditch and the option of a co-operative multiplayer. While it is highly unlikely that the latter will be a part of the game given that the developers have confirmed it to be a single-player experience, fans still hope that the popular wizarding sport will be a crucial facet.

In a recent post on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit, an eagle-eyed fan spotted that one frame from the dedicated State of Play from March showed students from a number of Hogwarts houses wearing what looked like Quidditch robes.

The post sparked a conversation about what the scene could be and if Quidditch would be available in-game.

Will players get to play Quidditch matches in Hogwarts Legacy

The Harry Potter wiki describes Quidditch as:

"A wizarding sport played on broomsticks. It was the most popular game and most well-known game among wizards and witches, and, according to Rubeus Hagrid, the equivalent to Muggles' passion for football."

Regarding the rules of the game, it further states:

"The object of the game was to score more points than your opponents. Each goal was worth ten points and catching the Golden Snitch was worth one-hundred and fifty points. The game ended when the Snitch was caught or an agreement was reached between the captains of both teams."

The gameplay reveal of Hogwarts Legacy has already confirmed that players will be able to fly around the world on their brooms. Seeing that the gameworld has an emphasis on exploration, players will be eager to roam around on their brooms. The Wizarding World website advises that players are "highly recommended" to master their broom flight as "there is a lot of ground to cover when exploring."

In their Reddit post, u/formoverflair wonders why students from Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin will all be wearing Quidditch robes at the same time. Comments underneath guessed that it could either be something Quidditch related or the broom races that have been mentioned.

The reveal trailer also showed students with extra padding along with their attire, which refers to the quintessential sport of the wizarding world. Although the developers have not explicitly confirmed that Quidditch will be part of Hogwarts Legacy, fans will be excitedly waiting to see if the sport makes the cut when the game finally launches.

Hunter (Icy) Harriman❄️ @H_Harriman95 @kenshireading @HogwartsLegacy You can fly a broom and they show the training grounds I’m sure it’s a given you can’t have Hogwarts without quidditch fans would riot @kenshireading @HogwartsLegacy You can fly a broom and they show the training grounds I’m sure it’s a given you can’t have Hogwarts without quidditch fans would riot 😂

Set in the wizarding world of 1890, Hogwarts Legacy will be allowing players to experience the life of a fifth-year student at the famed school like never before. They will be able to sharpen their magical skills "by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more." The game has been officially confirmed to be released during Holiday 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul