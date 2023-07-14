Arena Breakout launches globally for Android and iOS devices

One of the most anticipated titles, Arena Breakout, launched globally on July 14, 2023, for Android and iOS devices. After a series of beta tests and receiving feedback from testers, the title finally hit both app stores. It is a first-person (FPS) tactical shooter title developed by MoreFun Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games.

The developers uploaded a trailer on Arena Breakout's Official YouTube channel, which provides a look at its story. It starts with a character fleeing from two armed fighters after collecting the loot. Then, it quickly turns into a never-ending gunfight between various squads.

Exploring the features of Arena Breakout

The beta tests received much praise from content creators and testers for the title's tactical gameplay, console-quality graphics, and realistic portrayal of the battlefield. It claims to offer a hardcore gaming experience for fans of shooting games.

Arena Breakout requires you to be attentive to the in-game environment, be careful at every subsequent step, and regularly scan the surroundings. When you step into war-torn Kamona, your objective will be to survive, take as much loot as possible, and extract.

The loot you possess is of great value, as they can be sold to get in-game currency, Koens, in this free-to-play title. It lets you purchase weapons and their attachments and other valuable items to overwhelm your rivals. Arena Breakout offers an organic difference between players' skills and the gun's power they build.

Speaking of guns, this shooting title offers real-life modifications, appearances, and firing patterns. The Ultimate Gunsmithing System presents you with 10 modification slots and over 700 accessories, and you can use them in a near-limitless number of combinations.

Arena Breakout promises to deliver an enriching tactical FPS experience to gamers of all ages. You can indulge in dynamic weather conditions while shooting and looting. Developers have created realistic light and shadow effects using Volumetric Cloud technology.

Listening to the sounds in the surrounding is of utmost importance in this shooting title. There are over 1200 sound effects, which is essential in knowing the enemies' location.

The Valley, Northridge, The Farm, and The Armory are the four maps that offer many strategic locations. These maps have numerous points of interest in them that add to the tactical gameplay.

Over 10 million users have already pre-registered for the title, surpassing all expectations set by developers. They can download the title and claim all pre-registration rewards. You must log in with the same email ID used while pre-registering to receive the freebies.

Additionally, several new in-game events will be available for the first week, along with an Advanced Challenge mode and a 7-day Login Bundle that provides special rewards.

Moreover, it will host a month-long Arena Breakout Triathlon featuring popular content creators starting July 14, 2023, at 13:00 EST. The title's official YouTube channel will also host a beginner's tutorial live stream video featuring YouTubers Slinger and Icestream on July 16, 2023.

