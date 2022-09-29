Artist turns Pokimane into the stuff of nightmares in viral artwork

A digital artist named Sc*m_art has gone viral after posting a caricature-like portrait of popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane." In the post, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer can be seen adorning a fairy-themed dress that she shared on social media the previous day. For context, Pokimane, along with two other creators, namely Rachell "Valkyrae" and Jaime "iGumdrop", shared snaps of the group in what appeared to be a fairy-themed tea party.

scum @scum_art It took me like 3 hours to finish the shading on the upper lip @pokimanelol It took me like 3 hours to finish the shading on the upper lip @pokimanelol https://t.co/oCgerygS0a

Following the release of the picture, the aforementioned artist decided to take inspiration from the post and create a portrait capturing Imane's face. After sharing the image on his socials, users began to express their sardonic comments. One user sarcastically said:

Leviathan @Pyrontix @scum_art @pokimanelol You really captivated what she looks like on the inside. <3 @scum_art @pokimanelol You really captivated what she looks like on the inside. <3

Fans ruthlessly troll the artist's portrait of Pokimane

Despite having over 30K Twitter followers and a further 10K on Instagram, the creator of the artwork was unable to escape the wrath of netizens. A quick scan of his art page indicates that the majority of his artwork focuses on caricatures. Here is an example:

However, it appears that his latest work of art has failed to garner genuine appreciation from fans. Upon sharing Pokimane's portrait on his Twitter page, the post was flooded with a torrent of trolls and sarcastic comments. As of this writing, the Twitter post has received over 6K likes and 96 retweets. Here are some of them:

Further caustic comments were made with this user stating that he couldn't differentiate between the artwork and the actual reference:

Some fans also believed that the image was a reference to a scene from the popular 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite. For those unaware, in the film, the protagonist attempts to draw a portrait of his love interest. According to multiple Twitter users, the artist's latest work is reminiscent of the movie:

Saboteur @saboteurDS @scum_art



youtube.com/watch?v=-JNYtt… @pokimanelol For those who didn't get the reference lmao (Sorry couldn't find full scene in better quality) @scum_art @pokimanelol For those who didn't get the reference lmao (Sorry couldn't find full scene in better quality)youtube.com/watch?v=-JNYtt…

The post also garnered a few troll comments on Instagram. Reacting to the portrait, one user said that the picture looked more like popular musician Drake than the OfflineTV member:

Fans react to Pokimane's picture (Image via sc*m_ig Instagram)

While the popular Twitch streamer herself has not reacted to the artwork as of yet, it remains to be seen if the creator himself will comment on the replies that he has been receiving.

Readers should also note that this is not the artist's only attempt at capturing social media stars. Looking through his catalog, one can find caricatures of other creators such as Zack "Asmongold", Nick "Nmplol", Ali "Myth", Hasan "HasanAbi", and Rachell "Valkyrae."

It is unclear if his style is deliberate or a collection of failed attempts. Many have also pointed out the artist's profane user name, which could suggest that the artwork was made to evoke laughter.

