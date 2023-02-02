Ashika Island's Shipwreck brings classic Shipment map in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is finally bringing back the much-awaited resurgence map in season 2. With the franchise revealing a brand new small map, fans have been clamoring to see what's there to unfold.

The new resurence map is called 'Ashika Island' and will be available to play from February 15 with the season 2 update. With it offering multiple POIs, a recent blog post by Call of Duty showcased something exciting for multiplayer fans as well.

Drop into battle on the new Call of Duty bit.ly/Ashika-Island Master the way of the warrior #ResurgenceReturns Drop into battle on the new Call of Duty #Warzone2 small map Ashika Island launching on February 15 with Season 02. Learn more in the #CODBlog Master the way of the warrior #ResurgenceReturns 🌊Drop into battle on the new Call of Duty #Warzone2 small map Ashika Island launching on February 15 with Season 02. Learn more in the #CODBlog ➡️ bit.ly/Ashika-Island https://t.co/cB6WqDHNWw

By looking at the snippets and images so far, it is assumable that the classic multiplayer map, Shipment, will be a part of a POI (Points of Interest) in Ashika Island.

Ashika Island's 'Containers' POI in Warzone 2 looks a lot like classic Shipment map in Call of Duty

According to the Call of Duty blog post, the shipment map will be a part of the Shipwreck POI. While it has not been officially confirmed by Activision, the images we've gathered from the post look very similar to the layout of Shipment from the franchise.

'Containers' in Ashika Island in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

With Shipwreck having multiple POIs, it will be very interesting to see how the fights will unfold in the arena. Here is what the Call of Duty blog post had to say about the POI on 'Ashika Island.'

"At the base of the rocky cliffs are the empty shipping containers from the two tankers that have run aground in the vicinity. Local haulers have arranged the containers in a familiar and pleasing pattern…."

Based on the location given on the tac map of Ashika Island, Shipwreck will be in the top right corner of the map. With two cargo ships crashing upon the coastal area of the island, it will be a large place to combat and there will be a lot of things to explore.

All the containers that the ships were carrying are now scattered around the coast and will be an interesting place for players to engage in combat. Here are all the other small POIs in the Shipwreck area to explore.

Beached Cargo Tanker

Beached Cargo Tanker

Containers

Clifftop Demolition

Lookout Point and Gas Station

According to Call of Duty's official tweet, Warzone 2's new resurgence map will also be playable for the DMZ mode in the game. There are also some massive changes coming to the extraction style mode as well.

With the base movement speed increasing, change in loot mechanics and vaste, there are some massive quality of life updates coming in Warzone 2 as well.

