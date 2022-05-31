“Unless the rules change, nobody is going to stop gambling”- Asmongold believes that only Twitch can put an end to gambling streams

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on the prevalence of gambling and slots content on Twitch and mentioned that the platform needs to take action if it wants to put an end to this type of content.

Zack watched a Twitch clip featuring Matthew "Mizkif" talking about a recent interaction with an 11-year-old Adin Ross fan who used to visit Stake to gamble money.

After reading some fan reactions and comments on the subreddit, the streamer provided his opinion on how gambling streams can come to an end:

"But what does make a difference is if the rules change. So, unless the rules change, nobody is going to stop gambling."

Asmongold believes that gambling streams will continue until Twitch changes its rules

(Timestamp: 01:20:30)

The Austin, Texas native is one of the most vocal personalities on the livestreaming platform and does not shy away from providing hot takes on various subjects.

During a recent livestream on May 29, the Twitch sensation spent the initial hours of his broadcast reacting to some of the top posts on Reddit. One of the posts featured Mizkif talking about a young Adin Ross fan who confessed to gambling on Stake.

Asmongold read out the comments made by streaming community members and went on to state that Twitch could put an end to gambling streams by changing the rules and regulations of the platform.

He added:

"I think Twitch could change the rules. Twitch could theoretically, and this is the truth. Twitch could say, 'No more gambling.' And they could remove the slots category today, and they could say, 'If you stream slots, you're getting permabanned, and that's it.' That's literally it!"

He continued:

"They could change that, and you don't need a government decision for this. They don't need anything, right?"

Asmongold's concluded his argument by stating that fans and viewers often quote his opinions in a negative light:

"I don't want to f***ing make like a big statement about this. I don't want to be somebody's f***ing messiah or martyr. I'm just talking about this. That's it! I'm so tired of it. It's so exhausting that people put you in that position all the time. It's annoying."

Zack @Asmongold



Thank you everyone who's been watching and also to my godlike editors Hit a huge milestone today, 1 million subscribers on YouTube!Thank you everyone who's been watching and also to my godlike editors @CatDanyRU and @DAsmongold for making this whole thing possible! Hit a huge milestone today, 1 million subscribers on YouTube!Thank you everyone who's been watching and also to my godlike editors @CatDanyRU and @DAsmongold for making this whole thing possible! https://t.co/qPCjJP8g8y

Fans react to Asmongold's take

While several fans present in the Twitch chat agreed with the streamer's sentiments, others mentioned that Twitch wouldn't likely do anything to stop gambling streams as it would affect their monetary gains.

Fans react to the streamer's take (Images via Twitch chat)

This is not the first time Asmon has provided a take on controversial gambling and slots content. The OTK co-founder previously stated that his fans should "get mad at the system" and not the player after xQc hosted a sponsored gambling stream affiliated with Stake.

