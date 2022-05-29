Twitch streamer Mizkif asked a young fan if he gambles

Earlier today, Twitch star and One True King co-founder Mathew "Mizkif" surprised everyone by asking one of Adin Ross's young fans if he gambles. Gambling streams have become increasingly popular on the Amazon-owned platform, with many popular streamers and content creators like xQc, Trainwreck, and Adin Ross joining in.

The fact that several influential streamers have taken it up has brought it to the center of a heated debate. Similar to other controversial metas on Twitch, including the infamous hot tube streams, gambling too falls in a pretty controversial space when it comes to the platform's terms of service. Streamers gambling live on their channel influence not only their adult audience but also some young viewers who innocuously follow their favorite content creator.

That's precisely what Mizkif pointed out during his most recent and now-deleted live stream, wherein he asked an 11-year-old Adin Ross fan if he gambles. The answer was pretty disturbing for the streamer himself.

Mizkif left speechless after 11-year-old fan claims he tried gambling

As some fans might be aware, gambling streams have divided the Twitch community into two groups. Those who are against these gambling streams claim they are illegal and promote gambling to young viewers, influencing them in a negative way.

However, those who livestream gambling claim there is nothing wrong with gambling as long as one is open about it.

Despite these differing viewpoints, as far as Twitch streamer Mizkif is concerned, he is firmly against it, and his most recent interaction with an 11-year-old Adin Ross fan backed up that sentiment.

Mizkif's biggest fear regarding gambling came to light when had a conversation with an 11-year-old Adin Ross fan who claimed that he and his friends had tried gambling after seeing their favorite creator on the livestream.

After a fan claimed to be a great Adin Ross fan, Mathew couldn't help but ask him just one question:

"If you like Adin Ross so much and you watch him, do you ever gamble on Stake?”

The answer to this question left the streamer speechless. He said:

"You know what he said to me? He said yeah. And he said all my friends do as well. And I’m like, ‘bro, what the f**k?’ And he’s like, ‘we’ve all tried it before.’ And I start telling him ‘dude, you’re never going to win money."'

At this point, Mizkif was completely stunned but was happy to note that the kids have already stopped gambling. Making some wild guesses, he continued:

"The kid says that apparently they’ve all tried Stake, but they don’t actually use it. He’s like ‘yeah we’ve all tried Stake before’, but he doesn’t do it anymore. Thank god. None of them do. They’ve all tried it but they don’t do it. Maybe it’s because Adin got banned?"

Fans react to Mizkif's take on gambling influence

As expected, this particular incident elicited quite a lot of responses from viewers. While the majority of Reddit users can be seen worried about its bad influence on small children, a handful of viewers were pretty casual about the whole situation.

Here are some of the most relevant responses.

It has to be noted that no one can tell whether the kid was being truthful or was it just something they made up for attention. However, it is certainly worrisome if true.

It goes without saying, but most viewers are influenced by their streamers in one or the other. Considering how popular gambling has become in the past few years, popular streamers losing or winning a big chunk of money has attracted massive traction on their channels.

