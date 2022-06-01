"Nick is completely right" - Asmongold defends Nmplol's take on the Trainwreck vs. ChocoTaco drama

Zack "Asmongold" shared a Twitter conversation he had on his stream involving the Trainwreck vs. ChocoTaco controversy as well as Nmplol.

Following ChocoTaco's claims of harassment against him by Train's community, Nmplol told him on Twitter that he should have expected the hate and that he brought it upon himself. Asmon defended his fellow OTK member's take on the drama.

"Nick is completely right."

Asmongold says Nmplol is "completely right" on his Trainwreck vs. ChocoTaco take

On stream, the World of Warcraft streamer recently brought up a conversation he had on Twitter. Jake Lucky tweeted out a clip of gambling Twitch streamer Trainwreck giving a $15,000 CS:GO sticker to GeT_RiGhT for his birthday.

The exchange between the two streamers was heartwarming, especially how humble GeT_RiGht was when receiving the gift.

While many were content to leave it at that, some viewers brought up that Trainwreck promotes gambling on his streams and accused him of promoting it to children. Among those that called out the Scuffed Podcast host was ChocoTaco, a relatively smaller Twitch streamer partnered with TSM. He called out Train, using a Star Trek quote to make his point.

"Villains who twirl their moustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged" @Trainwreckstv Picard said it best:"Villains who twirl their moustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged"

Trainwreck responded to the tweet, with his fans also getting involved and attacking ChocoTaco on his stream and on social media.

This is when Nmplol got involved in the situation, responding to ChocoTaco by saying that he doesn't approve of smaller streamers attacking bigger ones, only to later play the victim when they receive harassment from that bigger streamer's fanbase.

Hey bud, if you don't wanna get stung, don't poke the bee hive 🤪 Regardless of who is right or wrong, I cannot stand when small streamers say shit to bigger streamers and the bigger streamer responds and they start crying about harassment from viewers.

ChocoTaco responded by stating that the harassment has gone deep, extending to people he associates with, as well as putting the responsibility on Trainwreck for how his viewers act.

feeding the fire here, but I'd be embarrassed if people from my community acted like that. harassment was spilling to someone I was gaming with who had nothing to do with it, plus my mods. Also, I was just pointing out how streamers' viewers often act similarly to the streamer

Asmongold got involved in the conversation at this point, saying that neither Trainwreck nor the majority of his fans are responsible for the few fans who started harassing him.

I'm sure if you started watching divisive content on your stream some of the takes from your audience would be equally bad



The actions of a small group of people is not an indictment of an entire community nor is it of the streamer.

I'm sure if you started watching divisive content on your stream some of the takes from your audience would be equally bad

There's no need to be sanctimonious

He went over the Twitter conversation on his stream the next day, saying that Nick was getting hate for his take on the situation. He defended his fellow OTK member, endorsing his message.

"People were crying about this. They were mad that Nick said this. Nick is completely right."

He also stated that as a general rule, ChocoTaco shouldn't have gone after Trainwreck if he wasn't ready to deal with the consequences.

"If you step up to anybody, expect them to respond."

Fans respond to Asmongold's defense of Nmplol and Trainwreck

Viewers on the subreddit R/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about Asmon's take, with many disagreeing with the streamer and saying he is missing the point of the argument.

While it seems many are on ChocoTaco's side as far as his feud with Trainwreck is concerned, the OTK streamers opine that the harassment he's facing was far from unpredictable.

