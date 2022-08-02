“It's a whale, he can’t find food” - Asmongold provides his take on Diablo Immortal player who spent $100,000

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a Diablo Immortal player who spent $100,000 in the game to become one of the most powerful players on the server.

However, due to his power curve, the player was unable to find others who were on the same level as him.

Zack began laughing at the mobile gamer's situation after hearing that the latter queued for battlegrounds for somewhere between 48 to 72 hours and stated:

"So, he's sitting there, yeah, it's a whale, he can't find food!"

Asmongold in disbelief after Diablo Immortal "whale" fails to find level-appropriate players

Zack has been streaming on his alternative Twitch channel known as Zackrawrr for the past couple of days.

During a recent broadcast earlier today, the topic of Diablo Immortal surfaced once more as he noted that the controversial Blizzard Entertainment's mobile game amassed a revenue of more than $100 million and 30 million people have downloaded the game.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Log in to claim your rewards. 30M mortals and plenty of demons slain.Log in to claim your rewards. 30M mortals and plenty of demons slain. 🔥Log in to claim your rewards. https://t.co/pmfuXBYTp3

Following this, the streamer reacted to YouTuber jtisallbusiness' video titled "Should I refund 100k on Diablo Immortal," in which the latter revealed that he was unable to find players on the same level as him after spending $100k in the game.

Asmongold dubbed jtisallbusiness a Diablo Immortal "investor" and provided his take on the video. At the two-hour mark of the stream, the World of Warcraft gamer explained the scenario to his audience and said:

"He has spent so much money and he's on so much of a higher level than everybody else, nobody can even queue into him! There's nobody that is on his power level that exists on Earth!"

Asmongold referred to the Diablo Immortal player as a "whale" who couldn't find food, and elaborated more on the statement by stating:

"And look, he's talking about refunding the game! He's going extinct! It's just what I said."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was stunned and began laughing upon hearing that jtisallbusiness had spent more than 48 hours in a queue for a battleground. The former explained his stance on the matter and said:

"So, this guy... like, he's been trying to play the game for, I mean, like, you think about this, like, you can't queue a BG (battleground) all the time."

Asmongold provided an analogy to explain the situation:

"Like, you guys got to understand that battlegrounds in, like, they are... it's like a feeding session where like, the whales, like, they have dedicated two-hour feeding sessions in Diablo Immortal where they can feast on the mini whales and you know, all the small fish in the sea, but, they just can't be eaten all the time."

He continued further and stated:

"So, whenever he says 48 or f***ing 72 hours, somewhere between that, like, we're talking about like, what, 24 times that he's been there waiting in queue."

Timestamp: 02:08:21

As Zack continued to watch the video, he provided a suggestion to Blizzard Entertainment, mentioning that the developers should match jtisallbusiness with lower level players since the Diablo Immortal player had spent such an extravagant amount of money.

Fans react to Asmongold's comments

The YouTube comment section featured more than 450 fan reactions, with several viewers expressing no remorse for the Diabo Immortal player. Here are snippets of some of the most relevant fan comments:

Fans reacting to the Diablo Immortal player spending $100k in-game (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold played Diablo Immortal when it was first released, and his friend, McconnellRet, pleaded with the Twitch sensation's viewers not to play the game, claiming that the gaming industry is going downhill because of predatory mobile games.

