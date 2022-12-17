Asmongold responds to people who criticized him for asking Twitch to permanently ban Nadia for doxing donor

Zack "Asmongold" has ripped into people who criticized him for asking Twitch to permanently ban Nadia" Amine, who was briefly suspended from the platform for disclosing a donor's personal information on stream. He said in a recent livestream:

"'Isn't mass reporting/sending hate also against TOS?' I didn't know that reporting somebody for doxing their f*cking viewers is against TOS. So now, trying to get people to follow the TOS is against the TOS, is that right? Who the f*ck do you think you are, going and defending someone who doxes their viewers."

"That's not a repercussion": Asmongold wants Twitch to penalize Nadia for doxing viewer, says previous 5-hour ban insufficient

Nadia was banned by Twitch on December 15, 2022, for sharing private information about a viewer who had donated to her via PayPal and called her a cheater. While reading out the donation, the streamer, who has repeatedly been accused of cheating in Warzone despite no official confirmation, read out the real-life name of the donor.

The act of revealing personal information with the purpose of causing harm is strictly prohibited by Twitch's terms of service.

Although Nadia initially got a 14-day ban, she was unbanned after about five hours. Asmongold was furious when he initially heard about the incident.

During his recent livestream, the Twitch star once again went on a long rant about how the ban was too short to count as a real penalty.

"I think we can all agree that five hours isn't enough. But let's be fair, this is a person who wilfully, intentionally and publicly shared a donator's private information with no repercussions whatsoever. A five-hour suspension? That's not a repercussion. This is insane."

He also tweeted out his displeasure at the decision.

Doxxing someone on Twitch should result in an indefinite ban, I stand by everything I said.



I'm actually livid that this is even a conversation Recently I made some comments regarding @TheNadiaAmine doxxing a donator because they said she was a cheater in a video gameDoxxing someone on Twitch should result in an indefinite ban, I stand by everything I said.I'm actually livid that this is even a conversation Recently I made some comments regarding @TheNadiaAmine doxxing a donator because they said she was a cheater in a video gameDoxxing someone on Twitch should result in an indefinite ban, I stand by everything I said.I'm actually livid that this is even a conversation

However, many online users, including fellow streamers and esports personalities, called out Asmongold's method of publicly targeting Nadia as a violation of the TOS.

The content creator was clearly fed up with this argument and called it "disgusting" while talking about it on his recent livestream:

"I think what I find to be the most disgusting f*cking thing are the people that are going around trying to make me look like the bad guy. Because I obviously tweeted about this."

He continued:

"I wonder if somebody did that to you, what would you want to have happened? If I said your real name right now in front of everybody, I wonder what you would want to have happened? I know what it is, you'd want me banned. Because I should be banned. Absolutely, if I did that."

Reddit reactions

A clip of xQc reacting to Asmongold's outburst has gone viral on r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the reactions from the subreddit:

Nadia has since addressed the ban in a YouTube video titled, "Why I Got Banned On Twitch."

