Why was Nadia banned for five hours on Twitch? Real reason explored

Controversial Warzone streamer Nadia Amine was banned on Twitch for approximately five hours yesterday (December 15). The news quickly made rounds of the internet after being reported by Streamer Bans, a bot account on Twitter that gives automated reports of Twitch suspensions.

News of Nadia's suspension drew divided reactions from the gaming community at large. Readers should note that the exact reason for her suspension was not known until the streamer took to her socials to shed light on the matter.

She posted a tweet, stating that the reason she was handed the ban was for doxxing a viewer:

"got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information...? whatever that means. cool"

nadia @TheNadiaAmine got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information...? whatever that means. cool got banned on twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information...? whatever that means. cool

Nadia unbanned after five hours, reveals that she was admonished for doxxing

Nadia took to her Twitter account to declare the real reason behind her ban. She stated that Twitch had confided that she received a two-week ban for exposing personal pieces of information about a donator live on stream.

The clip in question was shared by fans on Twitter for clarity. In the clip, the streamer receives a donation from a viewer on Pay Pal, but that's not where the story ends. The donator also attached a toxic message, taking a dig at her for her alleged use of hacks.

This provoked a reaction from the creator. In retaliation, she went on to reveal the real name of the donator to the rest of his chat. Revealing the personal information of donors without their consent is strictly against the Terms of Service (ToS). Hours later, Twitch decided to ban her for doxxing the individual.

Although the 22-year-old streamer revealed receiving a two-week suspension, her ban was rescinded and she has since been unbanned on Twitch.

Fans remained divided at the news of the ban

As stated earlier, Nadia is among the most controversial streamers in the gaming community. Her infamy ascended due to many people claiming that she takes recourse to illegitimate tools to play Warzone. "Wall hacks" and "aim bots" are among the accusations that she has had to put up with.

Regardless of the swarm of charges against her, Nadia is yet to be proven guilty of using hacks while streaming. News of her ban, however, spurred a lot of reactions:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky A lot of people trashing Twitch for even banning her, and the other side of people think she should have been banned longer



Doxxing is against Twitch ToS so I am very surprised she was only banned for 5 hours A lot of people trashing Twitch for even banning her, and the other side of people think she should have been banned longerDoxxing is against Twitch ToS so I am very surprised she was only banned for 5 hours

Zack @Asmongold



Should be a permaban without even a question



Amazing that Twitch is struggling with this @JakeSucky I watched the clip, she intentionally doxxed himShould be a permaban without even a questionAmazing that Twitch is struggling with this @JakeSucky I watched the clip, she intentionally doxxed himShould be a permaban without even a questionAmazing that Twitch is struggling with this

attursson @attursson @JakeSucky Where is the line drawn? Asking out of curiousity. Does showing somebodies instagram live on stream go under doxxing? If not, does it count if the person chose to have their real name as their instagram username? Is pulling up a chatters Twitch channel up on the screen allowed? @JakeSucky Where is the line drawn? Asking out of curiousity. Does showing somebodies instagram live on stream go under doxxing? If not, does it count if the person chose to have their real name as their instagram username? Is pulling up a chatters Twitch channel up on the screen allowed?

Future Fruits @FutureFruits123 @JakeSucky Same reason as all the other female creators getting unbanned early. @JakeSucky Same reason as all the other female creators getting unbanned early.

D`angelo Taylor @1PoloTaylor @Stikykush12 @TheNadiaAmine u call someone's full name out on stream and confused about what personal information means when u are ban. Then post on twitter, I am so confused, and now we should feel bad for u because u are ban? Im more concern that u didnt know what personal info meant. @Stikykush12 @TheNadiaAmine u call someone's full name out on stream and confused about what personal information means when u are ban. Then post on twitter, I am so confused, and now we should feel bad for u because u are ban? Im more concern that u didnt know what personal info meant.

Vigilance @Vigilancexd @TheNadiaAmine should be a perma ban if im being honest @TheNadiaAmine should be a perma ban if im being honest

Dustin Tyler @notDustinTyler @TheNadiaAmine “U doxed a dude. U called him out by first and last name and your followers then harassed him. Completely unprofessional. He donated a dollar so he could say what he wanted. You should have ignored it but you chose to call him out by name. Not ok. That’s why u were banned.” @TheNadiaAmine “U doxed a dude. U called him out by first and last name and your followers then harassed him. Completely unprofessional. He donated a dollar so he could say what he wanted. You should have ignored it but you chose to call him out by name. Not ok. That’s why u were banned.”

On the other hand, there were many who expressed their disregard for the donor for being toxic as well. Here are some of the tweets:

MoreKeithoHD_ @MoreKeithoHD_

aydan humps his chair- 7 days

personal information- 14 days



twitch is backwards @TheNadiaAmine someone has sex on screen-3 daysaydan humps his chair- 7 dayspersonal information- 14 daystwitch is backwards @TheNadiaAmine someone has sex on screen-3 daysaydan humps his chair- 7 dayspersonal information- 14 daystwitch is backwards

ANTH @OriginalANTH Jesus man. @JakeSucky Thank god the guy hate messaging/donations didn’t get banned. That’d be awkward, good job twitch teamJesus man. @JakeSucky Thank god the guy hate messaging/donations didn’t get banned. That’d be awkward, good job twitch team 🙏 Jesus man.

Hailey Carter @HaileyCartero @JakeSucky I’m not even a fan of Nadia but that clip was absolutely hilarious 🤣 @JakeSucky I’m not even a fan of Nadia but that clip was absolutely hilarious 🤣

Not the first experience with bans

While this was the first time that Nadia had her account temporarily suspended on Twitch, this was certainly not the only occasion where she had to face bans. In October 2022, the streamer was reportedly handed a shadow ban from Activision which prevented her from playing Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, the reason behind her reported shadow ban was not due to the use of hacks. Although the exact reason remains unknown, one plausible reason could be due to streaming from several locations in a short span of time.

Nadia is presently among the fastest-growing streamers on the platform and is one of the largest when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone. She presently has over 880K followers on Twitch.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes