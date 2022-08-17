"I guess I could watch the show": Asmongold says he will watch Arcane because Riot CEO tweeted at him

Zack "Asmongold" has been talking about Riot's upcoming MMO for a few days now. As the quintessential MMORPG streamer on Twitch, he has garnered attention from a lot of people, with the most prominent being the Co-founder and President of Riot Marc Merill himself, who expressed his displeasure at the fact that the streamer has not seen the hit web series Arcane.

Riot games already have a massive universe created for their famous MOBA League of Legends called Runeterra, and the hype for their MMO has been reaching new heights as streamers and content creators began talking about it. Zack has joined the bandwagon and reacted to a certain video discussing the possible MMO world by YouTuber Necrit.

While discussing the video, it became apparent that he had not watched the Netflix series set in the Runeterra universe called Arcane, but in yesterday's stream, he conceded to watching it after Riot's president tweeted about it, saying:

"Because I was asked by literally the CEO of Riot, all right, all right. I guess I could watch the show now, right? I mean..."

Asmongold commends Riot for their world building, promises to watch Arcane

In his tweet directed at the streamer, Merill revealed that he saw Asmongold's reaction video and found it informative. Considering the fact that he is one of the top streamers in the MMO community, Riot would be remiss to not take the OTK founder's opinion on the potential world for their new game into account.

The video in question, titled Riot MMO: The World Is Already Done | Asmongold Reacts, has already amassed around 1.4 million views and is a much requested reaction to a video from a League of Legends lore channel named Necrit.

The original video contends that the world for Riot's new MMO is already established because of the lore available from League of Legends and Runeterra through various machinations and sources. Necrit goes into detail on what he feels should be the various regions of the game, surprising Asmongold, who had next to no knowledge of Runeterra:

"I don't know anything of the lore of League at all. I have literally no idea."

Riot's founder saw the video and tweeted at the streamer showing his appreciation of the positive reaction to the video. But he also noted that the Texan streamer has somehow not watched the popular show based on League of Legends called Arcane and urged him to do so:

"Yo @Asmongold - saw your reaction video of @Necrit94 talking about the world of Runeterra and I heard you haven't watched arcaneshow!?! That makes me sad face. Let me know when you do as I'd love to hear your thoughts."

Tryndamere @MarcMerrill

Asmongold was streaming on his alternate account and reacted to the post on his stream yesterday, expressing delight at the fact that the "CEO of Riot" was asking him to watch a Netflix show:

"Oh my god! He's trying to get me to watch Arcane."

(Timestamp 4:10:33)

He also admitted that the show was probably good and said that he would find time to watch it:

"Yeah, I've actually heard it is very good, yeah. That's fine, my man."

Not only did he agree on camera, but he also put it in writing by replying to Merill's tweet:

"Okay. Now I have to watch it!"

Fan reactions

Fans urged Asmongold to watch the series, reassuring him that it lives up to the hype. The chat started spamming when he expressed his intent on watching Arcane, and they made it clear that most of his audience loved the show:

Chat expressing their opinions on Arcane (Image via zackrawrr/Twitch)

YouTube comments praising Arcane (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Arcane premiered on November 7 last year to wide critical acclaim. The show has been praised for its beautiful animation and music.

