Assassin's Creed Codename Jade beta and Nexus release date annouced at Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft has confirmed the release date for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade and Nexus at Ubisoft Forward. The presentation has showcased a plethora of titles coming to a variety of platforms in the coming months. These platforms also include VR and handheld devices where gamers can enjoy unique titles like Assassin's Creed Codename Jade and Nexus.

Players can sign up for Codename Jade Beta, while VR Players must wait until they can access Nexus.

How to sign-up for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade beta?

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is set to release its first open beta on Android and iOS devices ahead of its release sometime in 2023. Although Ubisoft did not give out a specific release date, players can expect the title to launch sometime before Assassin's Creed Mirage's release window.

Here's how you can sign-up for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade beta:

Open your mobile browser and head over to assassinscreedcodenamejade.com.

Upon landing on the page, tap on the Register and Subscribe buttons.

Log in with the Level Infinite Pass ID to use the public beta.

Once done, check the 'receive updates' option to get regular news regarding the beta.

You will be shown a message saying 'Registered successfully' once the procedure has been done.

Codename Jade takes players to third-century BCE China as they fight through the tension following the Warring States period, one of the crucial eras in history. The mobile Assassin's Creed game has much potential under its belt, as the RPG elements promised by Ubisoft can change the mobile gaming formula quite a bit.

When is Assassin's Creed Nexus releasing?

An Assassin's Creed VR game is in the work, with Nexus coming into the play during holiday 2023. Gamers can expect a unique take on the franchise, as Ubisoft allows players to take control of three legendary assassins from the past, namely Kassandra, Ezio Auditore Da Firenze, and Connor Kenway.

Players can play their perspectives on a VR headset as Ubisoft promised the title to come out on the Meta Quest 2. This will be a huge step forward for the franchise as the VR world will be able to enjoy Assassin's Creed exceptionally.

