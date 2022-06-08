Assassin's Creed: Infinity fan-made trailer in Unreal Engine 5 stokes anticipation for Japan as one of the locations 

TeaserPlay has once again come up with an Unreal Engine 5 showcase that has taken video game fans by storm. This time, it is Assassin's Creed in a Japanese setting.

Ubisoft is currently working on Assassin's Creed: Infinity. This will take the series in a whole new direction as the first live service AC game. Being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, not much is yet known about Assassin's Creed: Infinity except that it will feature multiple locales and historical periods whilst also evolving over time.

In the meantime, TeaserPlay’s “Welcome to Japan” trailer for Assassin's Creed: Infinity has fans excited for a Japanese setting for the upcoming AC game. Many have long-awaited Assassin’s Creed to explore medieval era Japan as its playing field.

It is easy to see why ninjas would be seen as assassins utilizing both lethal and non-lethal means, and probably even politically, as they are hidden revolutionaries who systematically dispatch their opponents.

Assassin's Creed: Infinity fan-trailer showcases medieval Japan as the perfect locale for the game

Since Unreal Engine 5 came out into early access in May 2021, it has mesmerized fans and developers alike with the unprecedented visual fidelity it offers. Some enthusiasts have gone so far as to create parts of their favorite games inside Unreal Engine 5 to showcase what a next-gen rendition would look like.

The Assassin's Creed: Infinity trailer by TeaserPlay is the latest in this regard. It showcases Kamakura-era Japan inside Unreal Engine 5. Medieval Japan has come alive thanks to the incredible visual fidelity offered by Nanite and Lumen.

Michael The Tarnished ☠️ @LegacyKillaHD The last Assassin's Creed game we got was Ghost of Tsushima. The last Assassin's Creed game we got was Ghost of Tsushima.

The aesthetic will surely remind fans of Ghost of Tsushima as it was the first game of this nature to tap into the medieval Japanese setting. In the trailer, we see some impressive demo visuals capturing a Japanese city, including shots of temples, samurai armor, and oni masks.

Assassin's Creed: Infinity has been rumored to feature multiple locales and historical periods, departing from the previous formula of each AC game exploring a single large historical location.

Samurai-era Japan is a likely candidate among the locations featured in Assassin's Creed: Infinity if the upcoming title is anything close to as big as the rumors state. Furthermore, Ubisoft’s claims about it have created lofty expectations.

Speculations have surfaced regarding the classic Assassin's Creed titles being remade in Infinity. Most news concerning the upcoming game is based on rumors and speculation, however.

Keeping all of this in mind, TeaserPlay’s rendition of Japan is a sight to behold and something even Ubisoft can take inspiration from as they develop their ambitious title.

