Astralis will supposedly retain its spot in the LEC for League of Legends season 13, despite rumors regarding departure

Popular League of Legends insider LEC Wooloo has confirmed that Astralis, one of the major teams in the LEC, will retain its spot for season 13, despite several rumors claiming its departure. The rumors surrounding Astralis began right after the 2022 Summer Split of the LEC.

Apparently, the poor performance of Astralis led to some other big money organizations like GIANTS bidding to buy its spot. However, it now seems like the bids did not lead to anything conclusive.

This decision will probably have mixed receptions in the community as many feel that Astralis needs to leave, considering the fact that the team finishes last every season. Others feel that the team may now be rejuvenated after retaining its spot and that its performance will improve after a few roster changes.

Astralis and Karmine Corp held discussions regarding a possible partnership for the 2023 season of League of Legends LEC, which ended up failing

As mentioned previously, Astralis, one of the teams in League of Legends' LEC, received bids for a possible buyout for the 2023 season. If the move did go through, then a situation similar to that of Misfits would have arose where the team would have sold its spot to the bidder.

However, alongside the two major bids that Astralis received, there was a third party involved in the same as well. Karmine Corp, one of the most popular organizations in Europe, held discussions with Astralis regarding a possible partnership.

If this happened, then the names of Astralis and Karmine Corp would have come together with a shared ownership. Ultimately,, the talks ended up failing and Astralis will remain in the LEC unhindered.

This was obviously a big blow for Karmine Corp, an organization that has been trying to get into League of Legends' LEC for quite a long time now. There have been numerous rumors since the end of the Summer Split that Karmine Corp would be entering the LEC.

When the chances for a potential slot buyout failed, the organization considered joining hands with the worst performing team in the tournament, Astralis. If this move had gone through, Karmine Corp's financial strength could have likely helped the joint collaboration spend heavily on top players and have a solid chance at the title.

Unfortunately, things did not go their way as partnership discussions are often complicated and it is difficult to reach common ground. In any case, Astralis will remain as it is and, hopefully, this time, the team will display some competitive performances against other juggernauts in League of Legends LEC.

Astralis will be making a few off-season changes and that just might be what the team needs to climb up the ladder. However, fans will have to wait to learn about those roster changes as it will probably not happen until Worlds 2022 comes to an end.

