Top 5 champions with the highest presence rate at League of Legends Worlds 2022 so far

League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been ongoing for quite a while now, with the Quarterfinals coming to an end in the past week. So far, several champions have been picked. Some have made an enormous impact, while others have been quite dull. This article dives into a list of champions with the highest presence rate in the tournament.

ArcThree - LoL Updates @ArcThreeLoL It's kinda insane that Yuumi still has 100% win rate at Worlds! It's kinda insane that Yuumi still has 100% win rate at Worlds! https://t.co/92lSAdKsWd

It is important to remember that the presence rate is the culmination of the pick and ban rate. Sometimes champions are too strong and continue to have a massive impact despite being banned from certain games.

Yuumi and four other champions with the highest presence rate at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Medic @MedicCasts In case people did see the Yuumi damage in the T1 vs. FNC game. In case people did see the Yuumi damage in the T1 vs. FNC game. https://t.co/0Ivm0DaXyJ

1) Aatrox

Aatrox (Image via Riot Games)

Among every toplane champion that has been picked so far at League of Legends Worlds 2022, Aatrox is the one that has had the most impact. He is one of those champions who can act as a counter-pick against many other toplaners and provides stability and sustainability in the lane.

Aatrox currently sits with a 100% presence rate with 18 picks, 49 bans, and a 56% win rate. These stats are not surprising, considering how powerful he is in teamfights. Aatrox can not just chop down squishy champions but ultimately provide an immense lifestyle that allows players to remain healthy in prolonged teamfights.

2) Yuumi

Yuumi (Image via Riot Games)

The second champion with the most presence so far in League of Legends Worlds 2022 is Yuumi. This unit is not just strong but is the single biggest reason behind the departure of almost every European team from the tournament.

Yuumi is currently sitting with a 94% presence rate with eight picks, 55 bans, and a 100% winrate. The champion is the number one trump card for Asian teams as she is an auto-win condition.

Yuumi can heal allies, lockdown enemies, and deal a lot of damage. There have been games where a support Yuumi has been doing way more damage than a toplane Renekton or a jungler Viego.

The biggest problem with Yuumi is that she cannot be targeted as soon as she attaches herself to an ally. Therefore, she can continuously provide all the benefits without ever being killed.

This is why most professional players hate this champion and ban her whenever possible.

3) Sejuani

Sejuani (Image via Riot Games)

Sejuani is the only jungler at League of Legends Worlds 2022 who has gained much attention from professional players. This is primarily because she is not just tanky but is also an amazing engage champion.

Apart from that, she is also very flexible and can be a good pick in the toplane, depending on the matchup. This is why players will pick her in the first phase unless she gets banned.

Sejuani has a 91% presence rate with 26 picks, 35 bans, and a 62% winrate. These stats are not surprising, considering that her one ultimate can often become the single most decisive factor that ultimately drives the fate of a team.

One of the best things about Sejuani is that she is strong both in the early game as well as the late game, which makes her viable in quite a lot of team compositions.

4) Caitlyn

Caitlyn (Image via Riot Games)

Amongst every ADC that has made its way into the League of Legends Worlds 2022 meta, Caitlyn is one that has been feared the most by professional players. This is simply because of her lane dominance.

Caitlyn has an immense range, meaning she can farm pretty safely and harass the enemy laner quite a lot. Apart from that, her late-game damage is excessively high, and she can eat away over 80% of the health bar from a champion with just one combo.

Caitlyn currently has an 85% presence rate with only six picks and 51 bans. She has a 50% winrate so far, but that is mainly because a few teams messed up their lanes with Caitlyn.

5) Azir

Azir (Image via Riot Games)

Azir is the only midlaner at League of Legends Worlds 2022 who has been a must-pick in any given scenario. This is because his ultimate, Emperor's Divide, is the single biggest playmaking tool in the game.

Apart from that, his laning phase is solid, and his scaling is too good. Azir's late-game damage is immense, and he can easily poke down most other squishy champions.

He also has a shield and an ability to escape, which makes him a tough target in ganks. Azir has an 84% presence rate with 29 picks, 27 bans, and a 48% winrate.

Poll : 0 votes