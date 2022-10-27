Banshee-44 is selling a PvE god roll Funnelweb in Destiny 2 right now (October 27 to November 1) 

Banshee's mid-week inventory reset has been live for the past few hours in Destiny 2. Players are recommended to visit the gunsmith once before the weekly reset in search of god-roll weapons.

Amidst all the festivities and Grandmaster grinds, Banshee-44 came in with the clutch as he is selling a PvE god roll Funnelweb to everyone.

For anyone who does not know, Banshee-44 sells his wares to all kinds of players, regardless of whether they own a DLC or not. His inventory refreshes once every Tuesday, with perks resetting every Wednesday.

Thankfully, in the tenth week of Season 18, everyone will be able to purchase one of the best PvE weapons in the game, paired with even better perks.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion. Perks on Banshee change randomly and do not have a specific weekly reset time.

God roll Funnelweb, among other weapons for sale in Destiny 2 right now

In Wednesday's weekly reset at 10 AM PDT, Banshee's inventory saw a change in perks on almost all the listed weapons. Perses' Explosive Payload has been replaced with Opening Shot, and Snorri's Reservoir Burst has been changed to Wellspring. However, one weapon, in particular, was granted the ultimate perks for PvE.

Perses-D Scout Rifle this week (Image via Destiny 2)

The perks available on today's Funnelweb are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control, alongside Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range and Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Reload Speed and Handling while in motion.

Frenzy for increased damage, Handling, and Reload Speed after being in combat for a short duration.

The Frenzy perk is the main attraction here, as it provides bonus stats on a weapon with a maximum fire rate. Other columns, such as Barrel and magazine, also allow players to switch between PvP and PvE.

Funnelweb Legendary Submachine Gun for this week in Banshee-44 (Image via Destiny 2)

While Hammer Forged and Accurized can provide more Range against opposing Guardians, Arrowhead Brake and Appended Mag can add more sustainability to PvE. Since the vaulting of Recluse still haunts the community, Funnelweb's introduction with The Witch Queen has pleased many players.

Shadowshot subclass Stylish Execution Aspect (Image via Destiny 2)

Funnelweb is a Void weapon, making it viable with Void builds. Clearing adds can quickly feed to buffs such as Devour and Hunter's Stylish Executioner, further extending their durations. Players can purchase this gear in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

