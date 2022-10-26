Banshee-44 is selling god roll Legendary weapons in Destiny 2 right now (October 25 to November 1) 

Banshee-44 is back with some new gear in Destiny 2 after the weekly reset on October 25. Both beginners and veterans are recommended to keep an eye out for the gunsmith, as he tends to bring in god roll weapons from the world drop pool every week. Typically, his inventory is full of surprises this week as well.

Players looking for Banshee can find him at the Tower, located opposite the Cryptarch near the Courtyard waypoint. The best weapons to pick up this week will be the Preses-D Stasis Scout Rifle, Funnelweb for super abilities, alongside Snorri FR5 for both PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion. Perks on Banshee change randomly and do not have a specific weekly reset time.

Banshee-44 inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 10 (2022)

Before purchasing the weapons, anyone who has been missing out on the Major Spec mod can obtain it now. It increases the user's damage against Resilient Vandals, Captains, Shanks, and other powerful enemies by 7%.

Dragonfly Spec is also for sale this week, which increases the radius and damage of the Dragonfly perk.

Major Spec mod for sale from Banshee this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Now for the weapons, the first item in store for players is the Perses-D High Impact Stasis Scout Rifle with the following perks:

Hammer Forged Rifling with Range, and Polygonal Rifling with Stability.

Extended Mag for greater magazine size, and Steady Rounds with Stability.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while in motion.

Explosive Payload for a small detonation on impact and flinching enemies on hit.

Perses-D High Impact Scout Rifle for sale on Banshee right now (Image via Destiny 2)

This combination is great for PvP, as it comes with maximum Range and damage as a High Impact Framed weapon. Despite the nerf in the weapon archetype last week, the perks mentioned above can work wonders against opposing Guardians.

For more PvE-focused builds, the Void Funnelweb Submachine Gun is being sold with the following perks:

Full Bore for increased Range, alongside Smallbore for both Range and Stability.

Extended Mag for the increased magazine, alongside Steady Rounds for Stability.

Perpetual Motion for more Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while moving.

Thresh for 1% Super energy after each kill.

Decent PvE Funnelweb for sale from Banshee this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Alongside the likes of Frenzy and Subsistence, Thresh can be great for Void builds that rely on their supers, such as Void Bomb or Mobius Quiver.

Lastly, the High Impact Fusion this week, called Snorri FR5, is for sale with the following perks:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Handling, and Range, alongside Hammer-Forged Rifling for Range.

Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size, alongside Projection Fuse for Range.

Surplus for added Handling, Reload Speed, and Stability with each fully charged ability.

Reservoir Burst for additional exploding and damage after kills.

Snorri FR5 for both PvP and PvE (Image via Destiny 2)

Both perks in the last two columns are great for both PvP and PvE. All of the weapons mentioned in this article are for sale in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

Players are recommended to check in with Banshee every day after the reset until November 1, to get a chance at acquiring a god roll weapon.

