Banshee is selling a god roll Solar Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 right now (June 21 to 28) 

Destiny 2 has no scarcity of weapons and their perks, as each has the best perk combinations available in the game. It can be a weapon that has been used forever or something no one's ever heard about. Part of the game's charm comes from the little moments players discover in the rough, and unseen god rolls are one of them.

Banshee-44 has surprised the community by selling god roll PvE and PvP weapons that no one saw coming. From the most-used Funnelweb to the new Kinetic Ragnhild-D, everyone likely owns more potent variants of the most Legendary weapons in the game.

The gunsmith usually refreshes his inventory every week, where players have a chance to land a god roll weapon out of the six Legendaries he brings in. This week, it is the newly-released Staccato-46 Solar Scout Rifle.

Staccato-46 god roll for sale on Banshee44 in Destiny 2 right now (June 21 to 28)

Precision Framed Scout Rifles are some of the most powerful weapon archetypes in Destiny 2 PvE, especially when it comes to dealing with Champions from miles away. Weapons such as Hung Jury SR4 and Vision of Confluence have shaped the Guardian's inventory against Champion enemies.

These Scout Rifles are also useful in clearing out Sniper adds such as Vex Harpies, Cabal Psions, Fallen Vandals, Scorn Crossbows, and more. The weapon that Banshee-44 is selling right now is the newest Scout Rifle called Staccato-46. Players can head to Banshee-44 in the Tower right now and acquire it with the following perks:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Control and Handling, or Smallbore for Range and Stability.

Accurized Rounds for more Range, or Tactical Mag for Stability and Reload Speed.

Triple Tap to get one ammo in return after rapidly landing precision hits on enemies.

Explosive Payload for an area-on-effect detonation on impact.

This weapon also comes with an additional Stability masterwork, at the cost of 30 Legendary Shards alongside 7000 Glimmers. As many players might know by now, Scout Rifles are tied to Unstoppable mods this season, meaning this weapon-type and Glaive are the only two types that players can use during high-tier activities.

While Glaives are powerful in short-range, there is always a risk of getting killed with all the modifiers that Nightfall or any other high-tier PvE activities throw in. Staccato-46, with a perk that can deal additional damage, will make it easier to proc Unstoppable mod and deal extra damage to adds.

