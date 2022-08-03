Banshee is selling god roll weapons in Destiny 2 right now (August 2 to 9)

With the recent weekly reset in Destiny 2, players have the opportunity to look for new weapons and armor from different locations. From double Nightfall rewards to daily rotators in the Lost Sectors, every gear will be crucial for the last week of Solstice. Banshee-44 also falls in this category, where he can sometimes guarantee a god roll for both veterans and new players.

This week, players can pick up the Perses-D Scout Rifle and Annual Skate Hand Cannon for both PvP and PvE. While there are other weapons in the inventory for pickup, these two have an exceptional perk combination that could prove to be quite useful for players in the future.

Perses-D and Annual Skate among other gear that players can pick up this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

Each weapon from Banshee can be picked up for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers. Aside from the six Legendary weapons that might roll random perks every day, players can also select six bounties and weapon mods that can change any ongoing meta.

This week, players can pick up the brand-new Perses-D Scout Rifle from The Witch Queen expansion. Banshee is selling this weapon with the following perks:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability, recoil control and Handling reduction.

Hammer Forged Riflind for more Range on the weapon.

Extended Mag for more magazine size but the reduction in Reload Speed.

Alloy magazine for faster reloads when the magazine is empty.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed with each precision hit on enemies.

Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal upon defeating a target with precision final blows.

Perses-D Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Rapid Hit and Headstone go very well together in PvP, as both perks require the user to land precision shots. As mentioned above, the latter perk summons Stasis crystals, which can spawn Stasis shards for builds related to Fragments or elemental Well mods.

Another weapon worth picking up is the Annual Skate Hand Cannon, which can be useful for both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. The perks that are for sale are as follows:

Hitmark HCS for increased Range, alongside Sureshot HCS for increased Range.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size, alongside Extended Mag.

Sildeshot for increased Range and auto-reload after sliding.

Timed Payload for a 0.6-second delay on an explosion with each hit.

Annual Skate Hand Cannon for sale on Banshee right now (Image via Destiny 2)

This is great for flinching enemies in Destiny 2 PvP, especially in the competitive settings of Trials of Osiris and Survival.

