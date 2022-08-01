Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 2 to 9): Final week of Solstice, bonus Nightfall rewards, Momentum Control, and more

Destiny 2 enters the latter stages of Year 5, as Season of the Haunted comes to an end in three weeks. Players from all over the world have one week to finish everything related to the annual Solstice event and prepare for the Day 1 Raid on August 26. With the weekly reset just a day away, everyone can expect the last week of Solstice to be busier than ever.

Bungie has a lot planned for players next week, which includes bonus Nightfall rewards for everyone, alongside Momentum Control. Therefore, both challenges from PvE and PvP can be done while having the benefit of getting extra rewards upon each Nightfall completion.

The following article lists everything significant in next week's reset for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 2 to 9)

1) Solstice 2022 ends

EAZ Bonfire Bash this season in Solstice 2022 (Image via Destiny 2)

Solstice 2022 will be coming to an end on August 9, making the upcoming reset the final week of the annual event. Players will have one final chance to bask in the bonfire's glory, loot anything left, and complete the event challenges by performing various tasks.

Solstice is also one of those events that allows each player to get high-stat armor sets for a triple-100-stat build. With the recent "exploit" of armor upgrades without using Kindlings, now will be the best time for anyone to earn high spikes in armor stats for all three characters.

Weapons such as Something New and Compass Rose will become unavailable from the loot pool after the event goes away. So for both the Flamekeeper seal and the two weapons, players have until August 9 to earn all of them.

2) Inverted Spire and bonus Nightfall rewards

Inverted Spire boss (Image via Destiny 2)

The Inverted Spire is one of the oldest Strikes in Destiny 2 history, which was introduced with the open beta, and was finally added to the main game. It involves both Vex and Cabal enemies, meaning players need to face all three elemental shields alongside Unstoppable and Barrier Champions. The choice of loot from this Nightfall will be The Hothead.

However, Bungie will be putting a bonus drop rate on the weapons after each Nightfall completion, granting players with 2x loot from both normal and Grandmaster runs. Typically, finishing each Grandmaster Nightfall with platinum completion will earn players two Adept Hotheads, further increasing their chances for a God Roll.

3) Momentum Control

Momentum Control node within the Crucible tab (Image via Destiny 2)

Momentum Control will be back for the last time in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, granting players one last chance at weapon calibrations and objectives for catalysts. This will also help everyone clear out the seasonal challenge from the very first week of the season called Momentum Crash.

Each Momentum Control match goes by pretty fast, which is also helpful for some players to speedrun through Solstice challenges. This game mode amplifies the weapon damage of every player while reducing the respawn time and providing a fast-paced experience.

