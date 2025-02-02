Battlefield 2025 will have something big for Monday, here's what you need to know

With a mysterious teaser on the franchise's future, EA has Battlefield fans on edge. The video game company has announced that on Monday, February 5, 2025, it will make information regarding an impending community testing program for the next Battlefield game public.

The news came via Battlefield’s official Twitter account, encouraging players to “tune in” at 5 pm CET / 8 am PDT for more information. To know more about this development, continue reading.

Everything you need to know about Battlefield 2025's huge Monday event

The next Battlefield game has been in the works for several years across multiple EA studios, including DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, and Motive.

Last year, EA confirmed plans to introduce a community testing phase in 2025, giving select players early hands-on access. Monday’s announcement is expected to outline how you can get involved in the process.

According to Byron Beede, general manager of the Battlefield franchise, the game has already been in internal testing for well over a year. EA has also begun small-scale external playtesting with select players, and will expand on this with the upcoming community testing program.

With this new game, the franchise has an opportunity to win back longtime fans and refine its signature large-scale warfare. A strong community testing program could be key in making sure the final product delivers on fan's expectations.

If you’re eager to know more, keep an eye on EA’s social media channels and the official Battlefield website this Monday at 5 pm CET / 8 am PDT. The announcement could reveal sign-up details for the community testing program, and possibly even an early look at gameplay.

