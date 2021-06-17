Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access: All you need to know about the official PUBG Mobile re-launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to mark PUBG Mobile's comeback to the country after almost a year in isolation. Ever since the news broke, gamers have been eagerly waiting for the release of the popular battle royale game.

Popular PUBG influencers revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be released on June 18th. However, the developers were silent and abstained from confirming the news.

It was recently revealed that several PUBG Mobile gamers and popular streamers received early access to the game. This confirms speculation that Krafton Inc. could officially release Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 18th.

This article will reveal details of the early access and also inform gamers of certain in-game rewards that Krafton Inc. has revealed.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Early access gives insight into the upcoming BR title

Popular PUBG Mobile influencers and gaming streamers Dynamo and Rawknee recently revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for download for some players.

Krafton Inc. has given early access to the game to some streamers and random selective players across the country. Gamers anticipate that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download for everyone in a few days.

Link to Dynamo's Battlegrounds Mobile India stream

The speculation of the game being released on June 18th is confirmed.

Krafton Inc. promised gamers certain in-game rewards for pre-registering to the game. The developers have recently revealed that players will be eligible for more rewards once the game is released.

Krafton Inc. revealed the complete launch event rewards for gamers:

Sign Up- Get 1 Supply Crate Coupon

1 Million Downloads- 2 Supply Crate Coupons

5 Million Downloads- 1 Classic Crate Coupon

10 Million Downloads- Constable Set

Google Play Store link: Battlegrounds Mobile India

Gamers will also get rewards after completing the launch event missions. PUBG Mobile fans will receive Persian Warrior Turban, Cold Fortune-SKS skin, Yoga Time Top, and Yoga time Bottom as launch event mission rewards.

Apart from this, players who have pre-registered for the game will get the Recon Skin, Recon Mask, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 Ags.

Edited by Shaheen Banu