Battlegrounds Mobile India expected APK file size for Indian users

The announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India a few weeks ago was massive news for the Indian mobile gaming community.

Players have been eagerly waiting for PUBG Mobile's return to India for months. The popular battle royale title was banned in September last year. The game will now return as Battlegrounds Mobile India, a region-specific version that will cater to the needs of Indian players.

The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India started on the Google Play Store today. Players can pre-register for the game to obtain special rewards that include:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

This article takes a look at the expected APK file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Expected APK file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The APK file size for Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be in the range of 600-900 MB. The size of the global version of PUBG Mobile is also the same.

As per the Google Play Store description of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the system requirements for the game are also relatively low:

"Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India’s requirements are low, the APK size is also expected to be small.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Google Play Store link: Click here

Players can follow the steps provided below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The link for the same is provided above.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Players should then click on the “Pre-register” button. When a dialog box appears on the screens, they should click on the “Got it” option to complete the process.

Press "Got it"

Players can also click on the “Install when available” option if they want to immediately download and install the game when it is made available on the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration trailer

A fun trailer regarding the pre-registration phase of Battlegrounds Mobile India was also uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the game. It features prominent PUBG Mobile personalities such as Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan, as well as popular Indian actor Arshad Warsi.

The trailer has already crossed over 1.5 million views at the time of writing. Readers can watch it below:

